Mexico has a new world champion, Giovanni Straffon knocked out James Tennyson in one round

The Veracruzano Giovanni “Impacto” Straffon became the new world champion of the International Boxing Organization (IBO, for its acronym in English), of light weight, after beating the British James “El Asesino” Tennyson at home, whom he put knocked out in the first episode.

In the fight that supported the undercard that led the lawsuit between heavyweights Dereck Chisora ​​and Joseph Parker, in a Matchroom Boxing promotion, which was verified this Saturday at the Manchester Arena in the United Kingdom, Giovanni Straffon made clear the Courage, dedication and pride, which the Mexican warriors show in each of their combats, by categorically defeating James Tennyson, whom he deposited on the tapestry early, after connecting a tremendous blow to the head.

Visibly injured, how could he, the Irish boxer regained the vertical, and after receiving the protection account from a third party in the ensogado, try to resume the fight, but, for his misfortune, the “Suicide Islander” is already waiting for him with another tremendous dose of punishment in the form of flying and straight to the face, being at the mercy of an emboldened Straffon, who was pleased to deliver a tremendous gale of blows on the humanity of his opponent, forcing the referee to stop the fight and declare the winner and new IBO world champion who is originally from Ciudad Isla, Veracruz.

With this triumph, Giovanni Straffon, who was accompanied to this fight by his representative Manuel Garrido, and his coach Isaac Cruz, improved his professional record by 24 wins, 17 of these by knockout, in exchange for three setbacks, and a tie.

Press Miura Boxing Promotions