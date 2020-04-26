The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, reported during the afternoon conference this Saturday that in Mexico there is 12% occupancy and 88% availability among beds for seriously ill patients of COVID-19. “For the cases that will be presented, in a very accelerated way every day, until we reach the limit or peak of the epidemic, “he said.

The beds are called IRAG network due to the Serious Acute Respiratory Infection, a clinical syndrome compatible with pneumonia that can be caused by multiple “or even non-infectious agents than during the COVID-19 epidemic the interest is to detect them and seek their confirmation by laboratory“Said the undersecretary.

A “significant proportion” of them will be pneumonia caused by the SARS-CoV-2 or severe COVID-19 virus. This network is made up of notification and analysis and geolocation system of the hospitals designated for COVID-19 by state governments and national health institutions, according to López-Gatell.

Nationwide there are 11,634 SARI beds available for mild and severe cases. IRAG beds occupied are 3,350 or 22 percent. The total of reporting hospitals are 610, but so far the hospitals that reported their figures are 520 or 85 percent, so the numbers may vary. According to the undersecretary, the expectation is to reach a total of 733 hospitals.

“Every phase of the epidemic has a different need for information. The epidemic dynamics of the disease changes in each phase. In phase three the main theme is hospital occupation. The characteristic of phase three in epidemiological terms is the challenge that they can be saturate health systems. Specifically it means that we have more sick people than available beds“

López-Gatell affirmed that for this reason all the preparation, “which takes practically two months”, has been oriented to have the installed capacity through the mechanisms of hospital expansion and reconversion. “The information we now need to have is hospital occupation,” he said.

He also recalled that, since last Tuesday, when the new agreement of the Ministry of Health that stipulates phase three interventions came into force, it was established that the report on the platform is mandatory: “all the 33 state governments have to guarantee that the designated health units notify this platform daily. Information is produced locally, not generated by the federal government. The federal government integrates, analyzes, and exposes it. ”

So far, there are 85%, or 520, of the health units registered on the platform, updating the daily situation. The undersecretary confirmed that in the 610 hospitals there are 11,634 beds for COVID-19 available. “Not all are intensive therapy, is the total number of beds for mild and severe cases, most of them for patients who are not in intensive care, since only 5% of people with COVID-19 are hospitalized in intensive care. “

The availability of hospital beds general it’s divided in: Mexico City has 1,112 (53%) occupied SARI beds and 988 (47%) available. The State of Mexico has 859 (40%) employed and 1,278 (60%) available. Baja California has 214 (42%) occupied and 296 (58%) available. Quintana Roo has 133 (38%) employed and 221 (62%) available.

Other states, such as Aguascalientes, Yucatan, Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas, Sinaloa, and Tabasco, have a considerably higher number of available beds than occupied, which means that at the moment they are not at risk of saturation.

Within the availability of fan beds, beds to serve people critically sick, is it so Mexico City 310 (27%) of 848 (73%), Estado de México with 145 (19%) of 616 (81%), Baja California with 41 (17%) of 199 (83%), Quintana Roo with 34 (21%) of 129 (79%), and Sinaloa with 24 (23%) of 79 (77%).

In Mexico, the number of cases of people infected by COVID-19 increased to 13,842 confirmed patients, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa) this Saturday. The figure of fatalities grew to 1,305.

35% of the total confirmed cases, or 4,798, represent the active epidemic in the country: they are those who started with symptoms in the last 14 days. In addition, there are 8,239 accumulated suspected cases, 43,419 accumulated negatives, and a total of 65,500 people studied.

The distribution of cases accumulated by state entity of residence are concentrated in Mexico City with 3,764, the State of Mexico with 2,238, and Baja California with 1,197. The three states with the lowest amounts are Zacatecas with 58, Durango with 42, and Colima with 17.

Most deaths in the country are registered in Mexico City with 307, Baja California with 162, and the State of Mexico with 110. Zacatecas with 4, and Aguascalientes and Colima with 2, are the states with the lowest number of deaths.