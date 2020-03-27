The president signed a decree so that the Ssa can urgently acquire the necessary medical equipment, since the procedures take up to a month in normal times.

To care for Covid-19 patients, Mexico has 5,000 fans and an order for another 5,000 has already been made, reported President Andrés Manuel López Obrador.

Also, he said, signed a decree for the Ministry of Health (Ssa) to urgently acquire all equipment required to cope with the pandemic.

From the National Palace, he indicated that the objective of this mandate is that the entire procedure that must be followed in normal times does not have to be carried out: go through two or three instances, a process that takes a month, and then send the tender.

“They are carrying out the procedures at most one day”, express.

“Fans are needed, they are available as they were in China. They asked us for payment in advance; immediately the money and the fans come ”.

The federal president stated that since the health emergency arrived in Mexico, he has been working the same or even a little more to stay on top of what is happening around the Covid-19.

“I am spending much more time on all the coronavirus related actions. For example, today’s meeting, which usually takes one hour, from 6:00 to 7:00 in the morning, and which is a matter of public safety, we allocate 10 minutes and 50 minutes to the emergency plan for the coronavirus, “he said.

“Today all those responsible for the health sector were at the morning meeting. We made a count of how we are in supply of medicines, equipment, doctors, specialists, facilities that are being prepared. There is a whole plan that is followed up on a daily basis ”, he added.

López Obrador said that the health sector has the basics, but that there is a whole operative to acquire abroad the goods that are required.

“The head of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Marcelo Ebrard, is in charge, including embassies and consulates. It is taking care that we can get the necessary equipment, “he said.

“It continues its introductory phase, initial preparation, both the Marine Plan and the DN-III Plan. Additionally, it is anticipating that more facilities, doctors, specialists can be had ”.

He added that it is also working to have 17 new hospitals operating, only for this emergency.

And he announced that the military industry already produces special uniforms, both in the Navy and Army workshops.

“We are acting, preparing ourselves. We do not trust ourselves, we must not commit ourselves, all to comply with the recommendations, “he said.