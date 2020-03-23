Mexico has 316 confirmed cases of coronavirus | Instagram

The closing of this week in Mexico of cases confirmed of coronavirus is a total of 316 personYes, every day more and more are added to the account, corresponding 65 of those cases of just the day of today.

Fortunately the 83% of the registered cases are in isolation, while the 16% already registered Recovery and only the one% has been registered serious, confirmed the director of Epidemiological Operational Research, Ana Lucía de la Garza Barroso.

The state they have infected people they are from Mexico City, Coahuila, Durango, Guerrero, Hidalgo, State of Mexico, Nuevo León, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, Quintana Roo, Yucatán, Sinaloa and Zacatecas.

In the last 14 days the number of new cases equals one 64% increase, which is quite a high number.

So far only registered two confirmed deaths, so it is expected that it will not continue to rise.

It has been confirmed that the highest number of cases occurs in mens, Being the 64% and in women 36%.

Most have been attended by the Ministry of Health (Ssa). The median age of these cases is 40 years, ”reported Ana Lucía.

Luckily we are still in the transition from phase 1 to phase 2, so it is estimated that this will still last and do not upgrade, according to Ricardo Cortés.

In Mexico City, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, announced today that will close all bars, museums, cinemas, discotheques, gyms, public baths, throughout the week.

While the supermarkets Y markets will remain open so that families are not missing anything, so he asked not to make panic purchases.

In Querétaro, Jalisco and Nuevo León, they began to take drastic measures from this weekend to protect citizens and brake the propagation.

.