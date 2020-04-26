A Social Health Communication worker was detected with Covid-19 disease, but is already out of danger.

There are 11,634 beds distributed throughout the country to serve patients with Covid-19, of which 3 thousand 350 are already being occupied, informed the undersecretary of Health, Hugo López-Gatell.

Currently there are 610 hospitals for the care of patients with Covid-19 and the expectation is to reach 733 hospitals for the care of those infected, said the undersecretary.

These were his verbatim words:

The COVID (hospital) network has up to now defined 610 hospitals. A few days ago I mentioned the number 733 because it is the expectation that we could have: 733 COVID hospitals, but formally the federal entities have already given their list of what they have designated right now. If later this 610 increases and 733 is reached or not, we will communicate it, but today we have a commitment from the state authorities as a whole plus the federal institutions to have 610 COVID hospitals.

Of these 610 hospitals, it gives us a total of 11 thousand 634 beds, COVID beds, available beds, not all of them are intensive care, note here, this is the total number of beds in intensive care where people with mechanical ventilation and beds that are not in intensive care, which in fact are the majority, given that only five percent of people hospitalized, rather five percent of people with COVID, 20 percent hospitalized, five percent hospitalized in the intensive therapy.

And you see, at today’s cut, of these 610 … sorry, of these 520 that represent 85 percent of the hospitals designated COVID, three thousand 350, that is, 22 percent of these 11 thousand 634 beds are occupied, still we have a good stretch, 78 percent of beds to occupy.

The challenge and the ILAG network

At the evening press conference, the Health official reported that in Phase 3 “the main issue is hospital occupation (…) the challenge is (preventing) health systems from being saturated, specifically that we have more sick people than available beds“

This Friday López-Gatell presented the Severe Acute Respiratory Inflection (ILAG) network “and it is a clinical syndrome compatible with pneumonia that can be caused by multiple infectious agents, or even non-infectious ones, but that during the Covid-19 pandemic the interest is to detect them“

“This network is made up of the notification, analysis and geolocation system and the hospitals that have been designated as Covid-19 hospitals by state governments and national health institutions (IMSS, ISSSTE, Pemex).

“It was established that reporting on this platform is mandatorySo all the 32 state governments have to guarantee that the assigned Health Units notify daily (…) It is a single platform for the country, there is no one state has one and another state has another, and the information, all it is produced locally ”.

Health confirms case of Covid-19 at evening conference

The undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, López-Gatell, confirmed that a case of Covid-19 was detected during the afternoon conference on April 20.

He explained that it is a worker from the Social Communication area of ​​the Ministry of Health, who was hospitalized, but you are already out of danger. He indicated that was in direct contact with 11 people, of which only one is found to be a suspect.

This colleague -explained the undersecretary- came here to the press conference on Monday and later developed symptoms, the symptoms were fortunately moderate. Our partner was hospitalized for a couple of days, fortunately he did not grow older and we believe that he is already out of danger, but he did need to be hospitalized.

And to the extent that he was in contact with us and us in a symptomatic period, which although it was relatively short because he did not appear on Tuesday, or Wednesday or so far, we are interested in everyone knowing how is addressing the matter.