MEXICO CITY (AP) – The Mexican government continued on Monday in a push and pull with businessmen, pledging to reopen factories that are vital to the U.S. economy while denouncing others that refuse to close to contain the coronavirus.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador also said he disliked that company owners apply for loans from international agencies, a statement that further angered the business sector.

Under pressure from Washington, Mexico on Friday pledged to reopen its auto plants in a process it said will be gradual and cautious. The Secretary of Labor and Social Welfare, Luisa María Alcalde, praised some vehicle manufacturers on Monday for reducing or stopping work in non-essential parts of their operations.

But he also publicly criticized some textile and shoe firms, as well as a department store chain, for disobeying closing orders for nonessential businesses.

In total, 18% of companies in Mexico are considered essential and allowed to continue operating. Mayor said that of the remaining non-essentials, 87% had closed and 13% refused to do so.

The US government launched a campaign to get Mexico to reopen its plants, hinting that the North American free trade zone supply chain could suffer permanent damage if they did not resume production.

Mexico’s border maquiladoras are crucial to the U.S. supply chain, including those of automobiles and defense contractors, and employees at some of them have organized stoppages and protests because they fear contracting the coronavirus.

Ellen Lord, the U.S. undersecretary of defense for acquisition and maintenance, had voiced similar concerns Monday in Washington.

“We are seeing impacts on the industrial base by various sectors that closed internationally. Especially notable is the case of Mexico, where we have a group of companies that are making an impact on many of our most important companies, ”he stated.

López Obrador appeared to oppose a $ 3 billion loan agreement that the Mexican Business Council announced with an investment arm of the Inter-American Development Bank to provide loans to small and medium-sized companies in Mexico affected by the effects of the pandemic.

The president, a supporter of an austere government, had promised not to acquire more debt, and said that the credit agreement will not be backed by public funds or government guarantees. Nor was he pleased that the businessmen made the deal behind his back.

“And also I do not like the way they agree and want to impose their plans on us,” he said. “Are we here as vases, as decoration?”

“If it does not cost the people, that is, if it is not in charge of the budget, go ahead,” he added, while reminding Mexicans of the numerous bailouts of companies in the past that had to be paid with taxpayers’ money.

The president of the Employer Confederation of the Mexican Republic, Gustavo de Hoyos, strongly criticized López Obrador’s attitude.

The president “does not help, nor does he allow himself to be helped. But it does lie. The @ BIDInvest-CMN financing program for 30k companies does not involve (as it said) public resources. Here we are in ‘mode’ of support. And the?”

López Obrador has had a difficult relationship with business groups, which he has frequently accused of corruption and accumulating power.

The same Monday, the first member of the president’s cabinet who contracted the coronavirus was announced. The Secretary of the Public Function, Irma Eréndira Sandoval, tested positive for COVID-19, although her office said that she was in excellent health without serious symptoms.

Mexico has reported more than 15,500 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 1,434 deaths.