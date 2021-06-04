Mexico got its ticket to the final of the League of Nations after beating Costa Rica on penalties

After a game that had to be defined from the eleven steps, the team commanded by Gerardo Martino he got his ticket to the final by defeating Costa Rica. The match ended 0-0 in regular time and will face the United States next Sunday.

The Mexican team he was a broad dominator of the first half, generating the most dangerous plays. In the first few minutes, Hirving lozano He fired after a great pass from Hector Herrera that was deflected by the goalkeeper.

Despite the control of the national team, Costa Rica Guillermo Ochoa had an opportunity that diverted very well. At halftime, the scoreboard was a zero draw, so for the second half, Gerardo Martino opted for a much more offensive proposal

For the second half, the strategist returned to his classic scheme, but mono records deciphering the Costa Rican defense, making it clear that the absence of a striker has affected. Near the end, the referee temporarily suspended the match by shout protocol. After resuming the match, the central judge whistled the end and the match would be defined on penalties. In sudden death, Guillermo Ohcoa would save the penalty that would give the pass to the final to ‘Tri’.