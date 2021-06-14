Mexico follows the situation in Nicaragua ‘with concern’

MEXICO CITY

Regarding the political situation that occurs in Nicaragua, the Government of Mexico reported that it is closely following “with concern the recent actions carried out” by the government of President Daniel Ortega.

He noted that these actions have resulted in the arrest of four presidential candidates, eight opposition leaders and two Sandinista ex-combatants, within the framework of the electoral process that will take place on November 7 in that country.

Mexico, with strict respect for its policy of non-intervention and self-determination of the peoples, has made known to the Nicaraguan government its concern for the integrity and freedom of the detainees, ”stressed the Ministry of Foreign Relations.

Meanwhile, the Organization of American States (OAS) reported that this Tuesday it will meet virtually, at the proposal of Brazil, Canada, Chile, Costa Rica, the United States, Paraguay and Peru, to analyze the latest events in Nicaragua.

A draft resolution presented by those countries calls for the “immediate release” of the detainees, as well as that of all those imprisoned for political reasons in Nicaragua.

In addition, it urges the Daniel Ortega regime to respect the international standards that apply to holding free and fair elections on November 7, including the acceptance of electoral observers from the OAS and from other countries that give the electoral process.

jcs