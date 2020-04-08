AMLO: Slim, Larrea and Baillères support my reactivation plan, reports La Jornada.
This is the featured news this Wednesday April 8 in the main newspapers of national circulation:
REFORM
Follow Mexico route of Italy and Spain
They warn collapse in the health system by Covid-19. TecSalud foresees high mortality due to few tests and chronic diseases
THE DAY
AMLO: Slim, Larrea and Baillères support my reactivation plan
“They did not ask me, they offered me cooperation in the face of the pandemic”
THE UNIVERSAL
Business Coordinating Council calls for an alternative plan for a pandemic
Call Private Initiative to a national agreement to take care of employment and wages. Call for large companies to support small businesses
MILLENNIUM
Pan American Health Organization: Contagions and deaths doubled in one week in Latin America
Preparation is urgent. He points out that the Covid-19 is expanding rapidly and governments must act with the same speed
EXCÉLSIOR
Medical students, without weapons before Covid-19
At least three thousand inmates are exposed to the virus. State universities, like the one in Yucatan, and private ones, like Anahuac and Tec, also withdrew their students from public hospitals due to the risk of contagion
THE FINANCIAL
Big companies go to bailouts of MSMEs
Businessmen from Nuevo León try to convince AMLO to support the economy
THE ECONOMIST
Private sector sets up support for SMEs in the country on its own
They will streamline payments to suppliers and advance purchases. They will give salary and financial support to the smallest through Adopta una Mipyme; it’s time to make a relief chain: National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores