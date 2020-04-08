AMLO: Slim, Larrea and Baillères support my reactivation plan, reports La Jornada.

This is the featured news this Wednesday April 8 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

Follow Mexico route of Italy and Spain

They warn collapse in the health system by Covid-19. TecSalud foresees high mortality due to few tests and chronic diseases

THE DAY

AMLO: Slim, Larrea and Baillères support my reactivation plan

“They did not ask me, they offered me cooperation in the face of the pandemic”

It may interest you: Practically in all employers there is open support for the government: AMLO

THE UNIVERSAL

Business Coordinating Council calls for an alternative plan for a pandemic

Call Private Initiative to a national agreement to take care of employment and wages. Call for large companies to support small businesses

It may interest you: CCE accuses the government’s deaf ears in the face of crisis, which is seen as “tip of the iceberg”

MILLENNIUM

Pan American Health Organization: Contagions and deaths doubled in one week in Latin America

Preparation is urgent. He points out that the Covid-19 is expanding rapidly and governments must act with the same speed

EXCÉLSIOR

Medical students, without weapons before Covid-19

At least three thousand inmates are exposed to the virus. State universities, like the one in Yucatan, and private ones, like Anahuac and Tec, also withdrew their students from public hospitals due to the risk of contagion

THE FINANCIAL

Big companies go to bailouts of MSMEs

Businessmen from Nuevo León try to convince AMLO to support the economy

It may interest you: CCE proposes ‘great national agreement’ in the face of crisis by Covid-19 | Find out

THE ECONOMIST

Private sector sets up support for SMEs in the country on its own

They will streamline payments to suppliers and advance purchases. They will give salary and financial support to the smallest through Adopta una Mipyme; it’s time to make a relief chain: National Association of Self-Service and Department Stores