Money, by Enrique Galván, in The Day:

US: 200,000 deaths and millions of sick are forecast

The United States has never suffered an invasion of its territory; Suddenly, they forecast that a virus that originated in China sneaked across its border and threatens to wipe out its population and economy. Between 100,000 and 200,000 people could die as a result of the coronavirus and millions will become ill, warned Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Disease, the doctor in charge of health defense.

For Mexico, which already has its own problem, the tragedy that occurs in the United States has repercussions. Apart from the human cost, of families who live divided between both countries, there is the economic one. In 2019, bilateral trade reached 614.5 billion dollars, a figure that marked a historical mark. In addition, remittances totaled $ 36 billion.

Captains in Reform:

Bank aid

Such is the emergency, that at this time all help is welcome. But it must be said, the support that banks are presenting to their clients could fall short. What banks that have launched offers – BBVA, Banorte, HSBC and Citi – have in common is that they offer to postpone monthly debt payments for four months, with the possibility of increasing this term for another two months. However, nobody has offered to freeze the debt, they will only allow to postpone payments without repercussion on a rating in the Credit Bureau. Debts will continue to cause ordinary interest.

The banks took this step, but not before getting the National Banking and Securities Commission (CNBV), led by Juan Pablo GrafNoriega, to give them accounting facilities that would get us into trouble. As the recession is sure to cause thousands of clients to stop paying their credit, banking institutions, represented in the Association of Banks of Mexico led by Luis Niño de Rivera, anticipated.

Coordinates, by Enrique Quintana, in The financial:

Don’t pay too much attention to economic forecasts

Forecasting today what the performance of the most important economic variables will be this year is almost the same as playing roulette. There are so many uncertain elements and that is why there are such huge differences in the forecasts. How big will the decline of the Mexican economy be in 2020? Forecasts range from 2 percent reductions in GDP to the JP Morgan-predicted disaster with a 7 percent drop, a difference of 5 percentage points.

How far could the exchange rate go or at what level could it return? It is impossible to know. What we observed in recent weeks is that there was a global risk aversion that led to the sale of assets in pesos and therefore to a depreciation of our currency. Will the Mexican government design a comprehensive economic rescue program? If the attitude adopted last Friday by President López Obrador when he recommended people to stay at home reflects that the president is finally listening to the experts’ recommendations, it could be thought that this could also happen in the economic sphere.

The Fourth Transformation, by Darío Celis, in The financial:

They will have transportation, communications, radio and TV

This week will be critical for Mexico. The 4T government could be declaring a “national emergency” as early as tomorrow to try to contain the Covid-19 pandemic. Since Thursday we have witnessed how President Andrés Manuel López Obrador himself has been forced to change, even at times, attitudes and narrative.

Yesterday, Sunday, the General Health Council agreed on some of the following measures that will be published earlier today in the Official Gazette of the Federation. “The Ministry of Health, for the attention of extraordinary actions in the matter of general health, may dispose of the means of public service, of the different modes of transport granted by the corresponding authorities …” The free and priority use of telephone services , telegraph and postal services, as well as radio and television transmissions, establishing the necessary information guidelines in order to clearly and timely transmit the measures adopted to face the contingency …

Rich and powerful, by Marco Mares, in The Economist:

Mexico, unemployed

Between March 26, 27 and 28 of this year 2020, Mexico officially entered mass unemployment. On Thursday 26, it was reported that the government was suspending its non-essential activities. The announcement of the strike was registered between Friday afternoon-night, with a presidential video and Saturday night. That is, on the weekend. The strike, from the outset, will be one month. But it could be extended, depending on the severity of the health crisis caused by the global coronavirus pandemic that is inexorably spreading in Mexico, warned the person in charge of the war against the virus, Hugo López-Gatell.

The lack of definition on the day the order was issued to carry out the strike is explained by the lack of definition shown by the government to face the global coronavirus pandemic. The lack of definition marked the beginning of the strike and the end of it is marked by uncertainty regarding the severity with which this pandemic will strike Mexicans. The official messages have been contradictory and weak. And from the apparent calm and tranquility that was intended to generate “to avoid panic,” the announcement was hasty, run over and, again, unclear.

Business Asset, by José Yuste, in Excelent:

More fear, the coronavirus or the economic crisis?

We no longer know what to be more afraid of, if the coronavirus or the coming economic crisis. During the weekend we saw news that the yellow lights tinkled to reach the red, in several businessmen. Let’s see what happened. Firstly, the change in the narrative of the López Obrador government. On Saturday night, the undersecretary of Prevention, Hugo López-Gatell, warned, for the first time energetically, that if we did not carry out the social distancing and did not stay at home, we could quickly reach phase 3 of the state of emergency, where there may be a sanitary curfew. And there the economic activity collapses.

Second, the SAT statement was insensitive to the times. We must recognize in Raquel Buenrostro someone efficient and honest, but right now, the SAT’s call to comply with the payment of taxes was insensitive. Third, there is business discouragement due to the lack of a recovery plan in the economic crisis. And it is no longer known what is worse, if the coronavirus crisis or the economic one.