Mexico expects to recover investment for the purchase of Deer Park refinery in two or three years

MEXICO CITY (Reuters) – Mexico would recoup in two to three years the investment made to take control of the Deer Park refinery in Texas, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador said on Wednesday.

The Mexican state oil company Pemex agreed to buy from Royal Dutch Shell its 50% in the refinery, with a processing capacity of 340,000 barrels a day, for 596 million dollars to become the absolute owner of the facility.

About $ 106 million of the agreed price will be used to pay a January loan to Shell’s unit, Shell Oil Company, and up to $ 490 million will be for the debt of the joint venture, said the CEO of Pemex. , Octavio Romero, at the president’s morning press conference. Barclays helped structure the deal, the negotiations of which began in August, López Obrador said.

In a report after the announcement of the sale, the investment firm Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co estimated the value of the oil inventories, which were not included in the transaction amount, at between 250 and 350 million euros. dollars at market prices. Deer Park, which last year operated at 78.5% of its capacity, posted losses in 2020 as lower fuel demand affected the profits of most US refineries, according to Romero.

López Obrador, who has taken steps to strengthen state control in the energy sector since he assumed power at the end of 2018, said that Mexico would pay with savings and not debt for the first refinery in history that Pemex will own and operate exclusively in the Foreign.

“For self-sufficiency we lacked a 200,000 barrel plant. We had two options: One, restart a refining train in Cangrejera to process 100,000 barrels or acquire Deer Park,” said López Obrador.

