MEXICO – The Mexican government believes that the COVID-19 pandemic will reach its peak of contagion during the next week, although it will last in some areas until October, and it declares itself “ready” to face a possible new wave by the end of the year.

“We started in February, we will end in October and we could say that in mid-June we will be in the middle of the set of epidemic curves,” said the Mexican undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, Hugo López-Gatell, in charge of leading the fight against the disease in the country.

According to the latest data, Mexico registered a record of infections with 4,883 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and until Thursday accumulates more than 133,974 patients and 15,944 deaths since the arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus on February 28.

A STILL LONG PANDEMIC

The authorities had announced that the peak would arrive in early May, but López-Gatell clarified that this date was due only to the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, the most affected area.

He stressed that in a country as large as Mexico a single peak cannot be established because the epidemic is “segmented” by territory, although he calculated that “an intermediate point would be in the middle of June.”

Health authorities notified 4,883 new cases this Wednesday.

And it is that cities like Tijuana, Baja California, are already on the decline, while infections in Monterrey, Nuevo León, are still on the rise and this city could declare the end of the epidemic in mid-October.

The epidemiologist, who offers a press conference on the health crisis every day, explained that the pandemic “has become so long thanks to mitigation measures” by the government, which has prevented “a sudden number of cases from arriving “

“Only if the degree of control of public mobility is maintained for the next three months, the predictions will be faithful and possibly we will be with a figure of between 25,000 and 30,000 deaths. If not, we could have a higher mortality rate,” he warned.

This prediction is superior to the most optimistic forecasts of the government at the beginning of the crisis, of between 6,000 and 8,000 deaths, a figure already surpassed by reality.

López-Gatell defended that the situation has not gotten out of hand. “We have not had to make decisions that go beyond the limits of ethics, such as deciding that one person is left without a fan because it is the turn of another. I can safely say that we avoid deaths,” he settled.

The spike in infections coincides with the time when millions leave confinement.

QUARANTINE RELAXATION

After the non-essential economy closed in April and May, the federal government announced on June 1 the start of the “new normal” with the opening of some industries, although it asked people to stay home because the country’s 32 states they are still at “maximum risk” of infection.

Messages like that of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, that “the pandemic was tamed”, or that of Health Secretary Jorge Alcocer, who said that the epidemic “is going down”, have confused citizens who have relaxed the quarantine, which in itself has never been mandatory so as not to affect millions of poor people and employees in the informal economy.

López-Gatell did not discredit his superiors, because he said that they are right in that in some areas the epidemic is decreasing, although he admitted that the government has “significant communication challenges” especially in the face of increased mobility.

He also admitted “concern” that some states led by the opposition, such as Jalisco or Nuevo León, have opposed the sanitary measures of the federal government, obeying, he said, “a political-electoral agenda.”

“This can cause the technical and scientific principles that govern the correct management of the epidemic to be disrupted,” he warned.

QUESTIONED OFFICIAL FIGURES

The death toll in Mexico has generated controversy because patients who died without having the COVID-19 test result take about seven days to be counted, while there are an unknown number of suspected deaths who could not be done. the test and they were not in the records.

López-Gatell explained that they are working to have an “unobserved mortality statistic,” although he argued that improving medical care is more important than having updated death rates.

The increase in the number of deaths creates a row of up to three days to satisfy demand.

“It would be an irresponsible act to dedicate the workforce at this time to this type of exercise when we have to attend to other elements,” he justified.

And he doubted some journalistic investigations that have estimated that mortality in the capital is three times higher than that observed.

The epidemiologist has also been very critical of the idea of ​​carrying out massive tests on the population since he considers that it is more effective to follow up on serious cases and that those who advocate doing many tests have economic interests behind them.

“I have said it many times to WHO officials, this message of doing ‘tests, tests, tests’, what harm it has done to everyone,” he said.

PREPARED FOR ANOTHER OUTBREAK

Faced with the possibility of a new outbreak coupled with influenza at the end of the year, he said that the country is “prepared” thanks to the “hospital restructuring” that has been carried out during this crisis, in which intensive care beds have been increased. from about 3,500 to 13,000.

The crematoriums in the Mexican capital are at the limit of their capacity when the country has not yet reached the peak of contagions and deaths from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We feel very satisfied because we have not had any case that due to hospital overcrowding we have to have someone outside the hospital,” said López-Gatell, who added that “we already have enough ventilators.”

Although the challenge still remains for the information to reach a part of the population that still does not believe in the existence of COVID-19.

“There are people who are afraid to get to the hospital because audios have been released saying that people are killed in hospitals. It is an aberration,” he said.