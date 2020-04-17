They will be held from May to employers with payrolls of up to 50 people who have not laid off employees or reduced wages.

..- The government of Mexico doubled the million loans it offered to small businesses, for $ 1,000 each, in the face of the crisis unleashed by the new coronavirus, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador reported Thursday.

After criticism from the private sector that he considered the first government support insufficient, López Obrador announced loans for “another million small entrepreneurs, in this case all those who have workers in social security.”

Disbursements will be made from May to employers with payrolls of up to 50 people who have not laid off employees or reduced their wages. They will have interest rates of 6.5% to 10% and can be paid within three years.

Previously, López Obrador had offered a million loans to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), family members, and the informal sector.

Private industry agreed that larger companies reduce their payment terms to smaller ones, and that they anticipate purchases of inputs and supplies.

This Thursday the Mexican government – where 5,847 positive cases and 449 deaths from COVID-19 are registered – extended for a month, until May 30, the suspension of classes and non-essential work activities in the areas with the greatest spread of the new coronaviruses, which include the most productive cities, such as the capital.

According to the Economic Commission for Latin America and the Caribbean (Eclac), SMEs generate just over 60% of jobs in the region.

IP calls for a national agreement

Business leaders led by the president of the Business Coordinating Council, Carlos Salazar, indicated that they should not stand idly by when they know that society can organize.