This Saturday members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) met virtually agreeing extend to the end of July the cut in production of oil barrels per dayto whom Mexico did not join.

In the agreement of the past 12 of April the Mexican government accepted the cut of 100,000 barrels per day, which covered the months of May and June in response to the fall in prices due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

However, in the extension of this Saturday, Mexico said that it will no longer participate, since the agreement made in April is abided by, since it has already kept its word.

The Secretary of Energy, Rocío Nahle, He expressed on his Twitter account that Mexico “maintains its willingness to dialogue and ratifies its position on the agreement signed last April“

It should be noted that the head of the Sener did not attend this morning’s meeting, since he was together with President Andrés Manuel López Obrador on his tour of Veracruz, so the country was represented by the Undersecretary of Hydrocarbons, Miguel Ángel Maciel, who refused to accept the cut and left the agreement.

OPEC, for its part, pointed out that the May adjustments, such as the relaxation of closure measures, derived from the global health crisis of the coronavirus, have contributed to the prudent recovery and to the return of greater stability in the oil market.

OPEC estimates that global oil demand to contract to 9.6 million barrels per day for all of 2020, therefore, the gradual recovery requires the commitment and efforts of the participating countries and the main oil-producing countries.

In this way, he pointed out that the nations that did not comply with the agreed extraction cuts will have to compensate between the months of June and September.

“The subscription to the concept of compensation by the participating countries that cannot achieve full compliance (100%) in May and June 2020, to adapt the production adjustment pending in July, August and September 2020, in addition to its already agreed production adjustment for those months, ”OPEC said in its statement.

In the agreement of last April, Mexico had conflicts to join the reduction of oil since initially they requested a reduction of 400 thousand barrels, but finally a lower figure was agreed. This time, although he indicated that he will not join the extension.

“The full and timely implementation of the agreement, based on the aforementioned elements, remain inviolable throughout its duration,” said the organization.

Furthermore, they called on all members to continue contributing, in order to stabilize the market.

“Request all major oil producers, contribute proportionally to the stabilization of the oil market, taking into account the substantial effort made by the OPEC and non-OPEC countries participating in the Declaration of Cooperation ”, they pointed out.

Meanwhile, the members They will meet again next month and will do so until December 2020.

Yesterday, the president López Obrador said that Mexico cannot continue reducing its oil production and that it is not possible to make another adjustment greater than that agreed to 100,000 barrels per day.

“We are complying with reducing oil production by 100,000 barrels, we have already complied, there are countries according to the same report that have not fully complied with these adjustments, we could not adjust any more, we have already closed wells to fulfill the commitment we made” , he pointed.

