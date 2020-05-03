Mexico adds in the cut of this May 2 two thousand 061 deaths by COVID-19, with 22,088 confirmed contagion cases, of which 6,580 are considered active, according to authorities from the Ministry of Health.

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, explained that there are 14 thousand 536 suspects, with 57 thousand 167 negative cases; likewise, a total of 93 thousand 791 people have been studied. Internationally, the global case fatality rate is 7.0 percent.

Yesterday, Friday, 1,972 deaths from COVID-19 were reported, with 20,739 cases, which means an increase of 1,349 new infections and 712 deaths in the last 24 hours.

JM

