More than 26 million, to unemployment in the United States in just 35 days, reports La Jornada.

This is the featured news this Friday, April 24 in the main newspapers of national circulation:

REFORM

Tighten Tax Administration Service

Seize assets of the German family. Complaint before the Attorney General of the Republic to Zaga brothers for fraud to the treasury for a thousand 82 million pesos

THE DAY

Danger of famine grows in various regions of that country

THE UNIVERSAL

Mexico exceeds a thousand killed by Covid-19

Ministry of Health foresees worse scenario with 15 critically ill patients. Government prepares assembly of 700 fans to care for the sick

MILLENNIUM

Border maquiladoras plan to reopen in May

AMLO “will coordinate” with American industrialists and the Business Coordinating Council organizes 11 tables to search for “the hows”

EXCÉLSIOR

Low inflation, but food goes up

The federal strategy to face the economic crisis foresees saving 75% of the approved budget for general services and eliminating ten undersecretaries, among other actions

THE FINANCIAL

A very adverse scenario for the country is consolidated: Banco de México

Thanks to the reduction in electricity and fuel rates, the indicator stood at 2.08%, its lowest level since December 2015; even so, products such as eggs have become more expensive

THE ECONOMIST

AMLO blunderbuss for tax litigation

It will focus on lawsuits promoted by large taxpayers

