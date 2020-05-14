The Ministry of Health (Ssa) registered 294 new deaths from Covid-19 in Mexico, with which add 4 thousand 220, and 40 thousand 186 accumulated cases, thousand 862 more than yesterday. At a conference, José Luis Alomía, general director of Epidemiology, said that the active epidemic is 9,378 cases. Read Detects STPS companies in ‘open rebellion’

He said that in total there are 83 thousand 455 negative cases and 148 thousand 497 people studied. The states with the highest burden with Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Tabasco, Veracruz and Baja California. It also reported that they register 318 suspicious deaths.

Reemergence risk persists.- López-Gatell

Hugo López-Gatell, Undersecretary of Health, recognized that, given the uncertainty caused by Covid-19, in any country there is a risk of a return to a state of emergency. During the morning conference at the National Palace, the official stressed the importance of the economic reopening and the return to activities being carried out gradually and in order.

“Keep in mind that in this pandemic decisions are made in a context of uncertainty, it is an emerging disease that affected everyone, nothing is written as fixed rules, at all times there is uncertainty,” he said.

“All the countries of the world face the question of whether there is a possibility of moving towards the new normality, at what speed and what the consequences could be, and all the countries of the world also face the risk that there could be a re-emergence and so this it has to be organized, cautious and at all times well cared for. “

Explaining the way in which the traffic light for the gradual reopening will work, López-Gatell made it clear that the indicators will be changing, as they will be related to the evolution of the pandemic.

The official explained that, in addition to establishing four colors to determine the degree of alert, trend indicators will also be included to be clear about the entities in which the contagion is on the up, down or stable.

To exemplify, the undersecretary showed a map in which it can be seen, for example, that 9 entities are going down, and among them is Baja California Sur, Durango, Colima, Zacatecas and Aguascalientes.

Among the seven states that can be seen downward are Chihuahua, Tamaulipas, and even Baja California and Quintana Roo, which faced high rates of infection in previous weeks.

The rise is Mexico City, Edomex, Puebla, Veracruz, Nuevo León, Coahuila, Jalisco, Nayarit, Hidalgo, Guanajuato, Querétaro, Tabasco, Chiapas and Yucatán, among others. Although he maintained that there is a large number of municipalities free of contagions, the official made it clear that actions to return to the new normal should be targeted.

“A large amount of the territory is without cases and this allows us to lift or suspend the measures of national scope and now they will have to be focused according to the intensity of the transmission, the risk and the resolution capacities of each federal entity and in its moment of each municipality, “he said. However, he made it clear that mitigation measures will be subject to epidemiological monitoring.

