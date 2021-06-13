Mexico exceeds 230 thousand deaths from Covid-19

MEXICO CITY

This Saturday, June 5, Mexico registered deaths from Covid-19, according to official figures, while the number of infections by this pathogen already adds 2 million 452 thousand 469 cases.

It may interest you: Vaccinated with Sinovac and Cansino could be prevented from crossing to the US

Yesterday the last press conference on the Covid-19 pandemic in Mexico was heldTherefore, this Saturday, through other communication channels, the federal health authorities revealed that Mexico City is the entity with the highest number of active cases.

Follow him Tabasco, Yucatán, Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur, Tamaulipas and the State of Mexico such as entities with more than a thousand active cases, concentrating 69 percent of the active cases in the country.

They further added that in the last 24 hours they registered 274 deaths from Covid-19, in addition to 3,649 new cases.

The reopening of activities continues, while they called on the population not to lower their guard and continue with measures to prevent the spread of viruses.

* brc