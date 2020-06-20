Mexico exceeded 20,000 deaths from COVID-19 and reported more than 5,000 new confirmed cases in one day, according to the most recent government balance presented this Friday.

The national director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomia, detailed in a press conference that in the last 24 hours 647 deaths were added, bringing the total to 20,394. Meanwhile, infections increased by 5,030 and reached 170,485 since the start of the pandemic in Mexico.

Alomia clarified that the new deaths did not occur on the same day, but were registered on the official control platform in the last 24 hours.

« These occurred practically in their great majority in the last seven, eight days (…) but due to delays in the confirmation or ruling processes, we are learning (today) that indeed the cause for which they died was COVID-19, » he said. the official.

The person in charge of the official strategy against the pandemic, Hugo López-Gatell, told . in late May that he sees Mexico as likely to reach 30,000 deaths from the epidemic, without specifying in what period.

On June 3, Mexico -of 127 million inhabitants- reported its daily peak of deaths from the new coronavirus, adding 1,092, although the authorities also clarified then that the figure included deaths from days and even from previous months, confirmed more late.

America is the current epicenter of the pandemic, which totals more than 8.6 million cases and has left at least 458,149 deaths worldwide, according to an . balance based on official sources.

