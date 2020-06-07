© Provided by Agencia .

Mexico, Jun 6 . .- The Mexican health authorities reported this Saturday of 341 new deaths from COVID-19, reaching 13,511 deaths since the arrival of the SARS-CoV-2 coronavirus in the country in late February.

According to official figures, the Mexican territory registers a total of 113,619 confirmed infections with the laboratory diagnostic test, which represents an increase of 3,593 in the last 24 hours.

With more than 30,000 cases and 3,600 confirmed deaths, Mexico City remains the red light of the pandemic in the country.

In the capital, 79% of the general hospital care beds are occupied and 62% of the beds with assisted ventilation ventilators.

While in the neighboring State of Mexico, which is part of the metropolitan area of ​​Mexico City, 74% of general care beds and 67% of intubation beds are occupied.

The number of 341 deaths this Saturday is the lowest in the last four days, in which 1,092 deaths were reported consecutively on Wednesday, 816 on Thursday and 625 on Friday.

The authorities attribute such varied figures that many deaths cannot be confirmed on the same day that they occur, so sometimes the number of deaths reported adds up to those of several previous days and not just the last 24 hours.

According to the Mexican Government, there are currently 1,189 deaths pending confirmation as to whether the death in question was caused by COVID-19.

Journalistic investigations have pointed out that in places like the Mexican capital the death toll with coronavirus could be up to three times higher than the official one.

With 332,326 people studied since the beginning of the arrival of the disease, Mexico is the country of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) with the fewest tests, so its own authorities also recognize that there are many more patients than those registered.

In April, authorities predicted that the disease would leave 8,000 dead in Mexico but now estimate that it will be 35,000 and that the peak of the pandemic has not yet been reached.

After two months of closing the non-essential economy, the federal government declared June 1 as the date for entry to the “new normal” and invited the 32 states of the country to design a reopening plan according to their epidemiological situation.

To guide the states, the Government produces a weekly traffic light of the situation in the country, according to which all the states are still at “maximum risk” of infections.

That is why citizens continue to be recommended to stay at home, a confinement that has never been mandatory so as not to affect the millions of poor people who depend on informal trade.

