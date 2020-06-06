Mexico, Jun 5 . .- Mexico this Friday exceeded 110,000 infections and 13,000 deaths from COVID-19, with 625 deaths and 4,346 infections reported, respectively, in the last 24 hours, health authorities reported.

The number of infections was the second highest number of infections daily after that of Thursday, which was 4,442.

The accumulated figure is 110,026 confirmed cases, on Thursday they were 105,680, and 13,170 deaths, 625 more than the previous day, when 12,545 deaths were reported.

The new cases reported represented an increase of 4.1% compared to the 105,680 that were on Thursday, the general director of Epidemiology, José Luis Alomía, reported at a press conference.

The specialist recalled that since the epidemic began in this country, on February 28, and until today, 324,897 people have been studied, of which 166,049 have marked negative in the tests.

He said that the active cases are 19,015, those who keep the epidemic active and presented symptoms in the last 14 days, while the accumulated suspicious cases are 48,822

On the other hand, Alomía pointed out that the largest number of active cases are located in Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Jalisco, Guanajuato, Tabasco and Puebla, while the states with the highest number of deaths are Mexico City, State of Mexico, Baja California, Veracruz and Sinaloa.

He noted that to this day, there are a total of 22,707 beds for general care, of which 12,632 are available and 10,075 are occupied, while the entities that report the highest occupancy of beds for general care are Mexico City with 80%, State from Mexico with 74% and Guerrero with 61%.

On the other hand, Alomía said that to this day, Mexico has 230,000 tests available to detect the virus and of the total of 276,074 tests carried out, 110,026 have been positive.

That of Friday was the third consecutive day that Mexico registered thousands of infections in a single day and that began last Wednesday with 3,912 cases, when it also reached the record figure of 1,092 reported deaths.

This Friday, the President of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, admitted that there are “inefficiencies” in the count of deaths by COVID-19, after this week an adjustment in figures has led to record daily reports, such as the 1,092 deaths recorded in a single day.

After the closure of the non-essential economy during April and May, the Mexican government activated a four-color traffic light on Monday, June 1, which will determine the risk of contagion weekly and will guide state governments on how to reopen their economies.

