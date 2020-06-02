June 1, 2020 | 7:10 pm

The number of deaths from COVID-19 in Mexico stood at 10,167 this Monday, 237 more than on Sunday, the Ministry of Health reported.

With this data, Mexico is the seventh country with the most deaths from COVID-19, below Spain with 27,127 and above Belgium with 9,486, according to data from Johns Hopkins University.

The entities with the highest number of deaths are Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Baja California, Tabasco and Veracruz.

Meanwhile, the number of confirmed cases amounted to 93,435, that is, 2,771 more than those reported on May 31, with an incidence of 73.1 per 100,000 inhabitants.

Similarly, Mexico City, the State of Mexico, Baja California, Tabasco and Veracruz are the states with the most registered cases.

Mexico, facing the “new normal”

The update on the number of confirmed cases and deaths by COVID-19 on Monday shows the panorama that Mexico is going through, once the National Sana Distance Day ended on May 30.

The gradual return to economic and social activities in the states will be governed by a traffic light, which is currently in red – maximum risk – for the entire country, with the exception of Zacatecas, which is orange – high risk.

However, the governors of Colima, Durango, Michoacán, Jalisco, Coahuila, Nuevo León and Tamaulipas rejected last week the traffic light of the federal government.

In a meeting between the heads of these entities on Friday, the governor of Tamaulipas, Francisco García Cabeza de Vaca, considered that the return to the new normality “does not reflect the reality of our states” and will begin its gradual reopening.

Consequently, we will initiate our own gradual reopening, taking into account all the sanitary security measures and greater capacity of tests, to avoid the growth of contagions; this reopening will be in co-responsibility with society and the business sector, ”said the governor.