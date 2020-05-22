Mexico City.- The Ministry of Public Education (SEP) reported that the return to classes, in each entity, will be held when the pandemic control light is green.

Interviewed at the end of the ceremony by the Centennial Luctuoso of Venustiano Carranza, the Secretary of Public Education (SEP), Esteban Moctezuma Barragán, without mentioning a particular date, said that the return to the classrooms will be carried out according to the sanitary measures indicated by the General Health Council.

He recalled that, as a Federal authority, it has the power to design the School Calendar, so the states must comply with the study days that it marks, which means that if a state, for local reasons, modifies it, it must give notice and You can modify it, as long as it meets the effective school days.

Moctezuma Barragán commented that currently 80 percent of the teachers maintain communication with their students, so there is knowledge of progress in their learning.

The Head of SEP emphasized that although the work carried out in the Learn at Home program has been recognized by both UNESCO and international specialists, it does not at any time replace teachers.

He also highlighted the important participation of parents during this period, particularly mothers, of whom he said, 80 percent of learning at home is thanks to the effort they make.

Likewise, Moctezuma Barragán stressed the need to carry out a diagnostic evaluation, during the return to face-to-face classes, with the aim of knowing where there are lags to remedy them.

