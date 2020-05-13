The Mexican government announced on Wednesday a plan to gradually resume activities in the country, restricted since March because of the coronavirus, allowing the automotive sector, strongly linked to the United States economy, to resume operations from May 18.

The Health Council added the automotive sector, along with mining and construction, to a list of essential activities on Tuesday, after weeks of paralysis and confinement to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

At a news conference led by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, Economy Secretary Graciela Márquez said on Wednesday that the reopening of these three industries will take effect between 18 and 31 May.

The plan to return to the “new normal”, as defined by the government, includes three steps. In the first, which starts on May 18, 200 of the 3,000 municipalities in the country will completely resume their activities, although with sanitary restrictions, as they are the only ones who do not have coronavirus infections or neighboring locations with infected people.

From May 18 to June 1, it will be the second stage, in which companies must train their employees to have a safe workplace, readjust the space and production processes and create entry filters for their employees.

The third, starting on June 1, will include a traffic light that will change to red, yellow or green, depending on the situation in each of the 32 Mexican states.

In recent weeks, associations representing auto parts, heavy-duty vehicles and car manufacturers have worked with Mexican health officials on self-assessments and tests on-site and virtually to get a safe return to activities.

