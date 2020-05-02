..- Mexico reached 20,739 known cases of coronavirus on Friday, the country’s health authorities said, just over a week after exceeding 10,000 infected.

In addition, the outbreak, which emerged in China late last year and which would cause an unprecedented global recession, left 1,972 dead until Friday, more than double the number reported at the beginning of last week, when the country entered the phase of acute contagion.

Follow us on Google News to keep you always informed

Undersecretary of Health Hugo López-Gatell said on Friday that the capital and the surrounding area, where the majority of infections are concentrated, are preparing to face the peak of the epidemic in the middle of next week.

Official estimates indicate that the number of infections could be much higher than the reported number because many of those infected probably did not go to the clinic, did not develop symptoms or were not properly diagnosed.

Mexico is the country of the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) that performs less tests per capita to detect the coronavirus. The Latin American nation has carried out 0.4 tests for every 1,000 inhabitants, while the OECD average is 22.9.

“The coronavirus in Mexico, as in many Central and South American countries, is undergoing a growing trend,” said Michael Ryan, an expert at the World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday. “More needs to be done in terms of surveillance and testing.”

Mexico City and the State of Mexico continue to concentrate the largest number of accumulated cases.

Worldwide, there are a total of 3 million 256,846 confirmed cases of Covid-19 and 233,363 deaths, according to estimates by John Hopkins University.