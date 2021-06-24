Mexico donates 400 thousand vaccines against covid to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador

MEXICO CITY

The Government of Mexico took today in donation of 400 thousand vaccines to Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador, that add to the first batch too of 400 thousand sent last week to Belize, Bolivia and Paraguay.

Before boarding one of the two flights of the Mexican Air Force, that transfers these health supplies, the Secretary of Foreign Relations, Marcelo Ebrard He recalled that this donation is part of the agreement with Argentina that sends the active substance to our country to be packaged here AstraZeneca vaccines and represents a solidarity action that Mexico demanded from the beginning to the producing countries in order to distribute equitably to the developing nations.

“We have been demanding that they be distributed, so we have to act accordingly, we have to be congruent, be in solidarity with other countries… but also take into account that the more than 50 million vaccines that have arrived in Mexico, or have been packaged in Mexico, they come from other countries, so we have to act as a group in solidarity with each other ”.

“If each country closes and only maintains its vaccines, then we would not have vaccines either and only those that produce them would have them, that is, less than ten countries in the world would have all the vaccines, which would be a catastrophe for humanity” , Held.

Taking off by plane of the Mexican Air Force with 150 thousand doses of AstraZeneca on board, we go to Guatemala, another plane to Honduras and one more to El Salvador. It is a donation of doses packaged in Mexico whose active substance was made in Argentina. United we are better. pic.twitter.com/cixoGGIixY – Marcelo Ebrard C. (@m_ebrard) June 24, 2021

Accompanied by his wife, Rosalinda Bueso, former ambassador of Honduras in Mexico, in addition to the Undersecretary for Multilateral Affairs, Martha Delgado and from Undersecretary for Latin America and the Caribbean, Maximiliano Reyes, the Mexican Foreign Minister stressed that Mexico as pro tempore president of CELAC has a greater commitment to supporting the countries of the region and this will happen with the donation of these vaccines.

“We had already sent to Bolivia, Paraguay and Belize, now with these three countries there are already the six countries of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States that have access to these vaccines.

“Very soon we will be shipping to the Caribbean: Jamaica, Trinidad and Tobago, Haiti and other countries. Mexico is a country of solidarity and, furthermore, as you know, our country is responsible for the presidency of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States and that is why we also have the obligation, the imperative, to promote equitable, fair and universal access to vaccines”.

The first of the FAM aircraft is heading to Honduras and the second to Guatemala and El Salvador.

