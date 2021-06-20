Mexico delivers in extradition to ‘Blue Demon’, a member of the Sinaloa Cartel

David Vicenteño

Fernando “A”, identified with the aliases of “Rayo,” 24 “,” Gama “or “Blue Demon”, member of Sinaloa Cartel, was delivered in extradition to the United States government, required by a federal court in the state of Texas, reported the Attorney General’s Office (FGR).

The autonomous body detailed that, according to US investigations, the extradited person was in charge of providing security for drug transportation, and supervising that the proceeds from the sale of drugs and firearms were delivered to members of his criminal organization.

He is also linked to his alleged responsibility for participating in multiple homicides and kidnappings, attributed to his criminal activity.

Fernando “A”, alias “Blue Demon”, is required by the Federal District Court for the Western District of Texas, where a judge will prosecute him for the crimes of criminal association, against health, kidnapping, murder, possession of a weapon fire and money laundering.

The FGR added that, also in compliance with the Extradition Treaty signed between Mexico and the United States, Victor “P” was handed over, who in 2014 allegedly carried out sexual assaults against his minor daughter.

In this case, the extradited person is required by the Superior Court of the State of California, County of Sacramento.

The FGR detailed that in the case of Fernando “A”, his delivery to US agents took place at the International Airport of the City of Toluca, State of Mexico; while Víctor “P” was delivered to the Mexico City International Airport.

