May 2, 2020 | 5:00 am

The spread of COVID-19 is not only challenging governments’ ability to prevent collapse; It is also testing the adequacy of the telecommunications infrastructure and the networks deployed.

The analysis “Telecommunications: Critical infrastructures and essential digital services” carried out by Digital, Policy & Law shows how the regulators and telecom companies of various Latin American countries face the contingency.

Overall, the report reveals that regulators are reacting to the pandemic with a set of good practices.

However, they also established advance measures that, according to the report, should be reserved for the peak of the emergency, which could cause financial adversity due to the lack of liquidity of network operators.

Although digital adoption, the deficit in connectivity infrastructure and the digital divide are challenges that the region still has to face, the health emergency shows that there have also been many advances in this area that have been achieved in recent years.

points out the report.

Public politics

In Mexico, the Federal Telecommunications Institute (IFT) decided to suspend terms and deadlines in telecommunications and broadcasting with the objective of concentrating efforts to keep communication networks efficiently.

This, as a measure regarding their normal operation and the possibility that bottlenecks may arise due to the need to use higher bandwidths as a result of the mandatory telework for many users against the coronavirus.

Regarding the provision of services during the contingency, the regulator entered into agreements with regulated operators to provide certain free accesses to keep users informed about any information about the spread of the virus in the country.

At the educational level, the authorities coordinated with some radio-broadcast channels the transmission of educational content, while Microsoft enabled remote training sessions and work for teachers.

In terms of Data Protection, the National Institute of Transparency, Access to Information and Protection of Personal Data (INAI) enabled the microsite “Covid-19 Secure Personal Data” to provide people who are served by coronaviruses in public institutions or You deprive clear and precise information about your right to the protection of personal data.

On the other hand, if any person becomes aware of the improper use of their personal data provided to public or private institutions for the diagnosis, care and monitoring of Covid-19, they can report the alleged violations of the regulations that regulate the right to protection. of personal data.

the report needs.

In countries of the region such as Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, Chile, Peru and others, the measures that have been taken to deal with the coronavirus contingency include both the regulator and in several cases translate into some benefits for users.

In addition, technology giants such as Microsoft, Google and Facebook also implemented actions to facilitate different dynamics that were only carried out in person, such as video calls.

The IFT issued recommendations on the responsible use of telecommunications networks and, in addition, called on federal, state and municipal authorities to contribute to the continuity of the provision of telecommunications and broadcasting services, within the scope of their powers. before the contingency.