Mexico defeats Honduras on penalties and is champion of the Concacaf Pre-Olympic (Summary, Video)

The Mexican Under-23 National Team faced this Tuesday, March 30, the Honduras national team, in the final of the CONCACAF Pre-Olympic in the Akron Stadium, where the Mexican team won the title of the zone.

In the first half, Mexico dominated practically the entire match, while Honduras lost its captain, Denil Maldonado, who suffered a severe ankle injury in the fall after a clash with José Juan Macías.

Despite the dominance of the locals, in the first half El Tri failed to open the scoring and they went 0-0 at half time.

For the second half, the Catrachos came out with everything and generated several dangerous plays. This reaction was reflected in the 71st minute, when Edwin Rodríguez took a tremendous shot from outside the area to score a real goal.

After the goal of Honduras, the Mexican National Team went with everything in search of the equalizer and the triumph of the Tri ended in a penalty on José Juan Macías, who the same Chivas striker charged perfectly to make it 1-1 at minute 80 .

In the final minutes, Mexico tried to get the win and Honduras to take advantage of a play against, and although both teams had opportunities to score, the score did not move any more, sending the match into overtime.

In the first overtime, both teams looked for the winning goal but without luck. While in the second part the level began to drop due to the fatigue of all the players. In the end, the scoreboard did not move and the final had to be defined on penalties.

In the penalty shootout, Sebastián Jurado blocked the Honduran’s first charge, while the Tri did not miss a single one, with Alexis Vega being the player who took the winning penalty for the final 5-4.

