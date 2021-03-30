Mexico defeats Costa Rica by the minimum in the friendly of the FIFA Date

Italy’s Serie A Napoli forward Hirving Lozano scored a goal in the 89th minute to give Mexico a 1-0 win over Costa Rica in a friendly in Austria on Tuesday.

Mexico had possession in the first minutes in which the Costa Ricans bet on the clash game and took a couple of cautions for strong tackles to Lozano.

Also read: Mexican National Team: David Faitelson classifies the gold medal in London 2012 as an accident

Costa Rica settled down and although the Mexicans had possession 64-36, the Central Americans matched in the first 45 minutes of little football and zero trouble for the goalkeepers.

For the second half the two teams made changes and the match gained in intensity.

In the 64th minute, Kendal Waston let go of a clear goal play for the Costa Ricans, after which Mexico took over the game.

Mexico reached its best level with the entry to the field of Diego Láinez, from Betis; Héctor Herrera, from Atlético de Madrid; and Orbelín Pineda, from Cruz Azul, who gave vitality to the attack and caused two shots to the post from Hirving Lozano.

The Mexicans intensified the attack with good triangulations and in 89 they secured the victory. In a corner kick Láinez put a ball into the area, deflected by Luis Romo, who left it to Lozano, lethal in the shot.

Mexico reached 30 wins with 18 draws and six losses against Costa Rica, which added its seventh game without a win.