Mexico decrees three days of national mourning for the tragedy in the Metro

The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, decreed this Tuesday 3 days national mourning for him accident in a section of Line 12 of the metro in the Mexican capital that so far has left at least 24 dead.

The president published this Tuesday in the evening edition of the Official Gazette of the Federation (DOF) the decree “by which a three-day national mourning is declared, due to the tragedy that occurred on Monday on Line 12 of the Metro Collective Transport System” of Mexico City.

The document established that on Monday “A serious accident occurred” in the facilities of Line 12 of the subway in which, unfortunately, several people lost their lives and others were injured ”.

In addition, it was noted that in the face of the tragedy, the federal government “expresses its solidarity and deep pain towards the deceased and injured persons, as well as their respective families.

Given this, the president declared a 3-day national mourning and agreed to raise the Mexican flag at half-staff, from May 4 to 6.

Before, the Ministry of the Interior (Interior), on Tuesday summoned the secretariats of State, its decentralized bodies and / or coordinated bodies to raise the Mexican flag at half mast as a sign of mourning for the people who lost their lives in the aforementioned accident.

The accident occurred on Monday at 22.22 hours (03.22 GMT on Tuesday) when a beam of an elevated bridge of Line 12, between Olivos and Tezonco stations, in the east of the capital, gave way, causing the fall of a train with passengers that was stranded in the shape of a “V”.

The images of the collapse of the bridge, which fell on cars that were circulating on the street, shocked the country in the greatest tragedy in the capital since the earthquake of September 19, 2017.

So far the balance of the collapse is at least 24 dead and 79 people injured, 15 of whom are still hospitalized, some seriously.