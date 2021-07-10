Mexico creates oasis of vaccines to reopen the border with the United States

(Bloomberg) – The state of Baja California is the area with the highest level of vaccination against covid in Mexico, a better protected island of security than California itself, just a few hundred tempting meters away.

As President Andrés Manuel López Obrador rushes to revive his battered economy, Mexico is prioritizing scarce vaccines for border states, in an attempt to vaccinate all adults there. In Baja California, home to Tijuana, 79% of residents 18 years or older have been vaccinated with at least one dose, Mexico reported. In California, that rate is just 62%, according to the Bloomberg vaccine tracker.

Efforts to vaccinate all adults along the US-Mexico border would prepare countries for a “complete reopening of the border,” López Obrador said at a news conference Thursday. Last week he said that the government will focus on 39 municipalities.

Mexico hopes that the success of its busiest border crossing with the US will persuade its northern neighbor to admit non-essential travelers, even if it is only one city at a time. The decision on where to send the doses is not easy. Only 16% of the country’s population has the complete vaccination schedule compared to 47% in the US, and the threat of more communicable variants is growing throughout the region.

Fernando Alarid-Escudero, a researcher at the CIDE University of Mexico who has worked on covid-19 models, said that if the objective is to reactivate the economy, it makes sense. He added that something always has to be sacrificed, which could mean fewer people are vaccinated in the south of the country, which is also touristy and where there may be new outbreaks.

Secretary of Public Safety and Citizen Protection Rosa Icela Rodríguez said at Thursday’s briefing in Mexico City that she expects the border vaccination program to be completed within a month. López Obrador said that on a recent visit to Baja California, San Diego officials liked the idea of ​​reopening the part of the border they share, but that the decision is up to the US federal government.

US Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said Thursday that the Biden Administration is not ready to lift restrictions on international travel.

“It has to be based on the conditions,” Buttigieg said in an interview with Bloomberg Television, noting that the US has working groups with the UK, the European Union, Canada and Mexico to determine when it would be appropriate.

AMLO’s bet on the border takes place as Mexico enters a crucial phase. Health officials are trying to beat the virus through vaccination, but are facing shortages of supplies. Chiapas, for example, the poorest state in Mexico, also has the lowest vaccination rate: 18% of the inhabitants have received only one dose.

The inoculation campaign started slowly, but now averages more than 400,000 daily doses compared to 1 million in the US, a country with more than double its population. Mexico is well positioned for success: coverage rates for some vaccines such as measles are higher than the world average. In May, Mexico saw a sharp drop in COVID deaths as it accelerated vaccination efforts, and hundreds of thousands flew to the US to get vaccinated.

But since supplies are so much lower in Mexico, you won’t have a chance to show that you can beat US rates, at least not for a while. Mexico had a reserve of about 60 million doses as of July 4, while manufacturers promised 700 million for the US by the end of the month. Mexico also faces logistical problems in administering vaccines in remote areas, many of which historically do not accept immunization, according to Alarid-Escudero.

The shortage even threatens the border vaccination campaign: Pfizer Inc. said it will cut shipments to Mexico for three weeks. That led AMLO, as the president is known, to delay inoculating the next big border city, Juárez, for at least 15 days. The 67-year-old leader is also shipping some of the highest quality vaccines, such as mRNAs, to the border, saying it is America’s choice.

Meanwhile, states like Baja California’s neighbor, Baja California Sur, are experiencing a surge in hospitalizations during the summer. At the national level, Mexico has reached the last three consecutive days its highest level of new cases since February.

Baja California shows the fragility of López Obrador’s strategy.

The state used the majority of a special US Government shipment of more than 1 million single-dose vaccines from Johnson & Johnson to cover its adult population, which it did in less than 10 days. But after the government used up most of that allocation, Sonora, the next state to get vaccinated, focused on just a few border cities rather than the entire state.

So how did Baja California, also home to the Ensenada wine region, get so many people vaccinated so quickly? On the one hand, it reproduced American methods that were not used in other parts of Mexico, such as centers that administer vaccines inside cars and the conversion of shopping centers, stadiums and museums into vaccination centers.

He also applied his own methods: In one video, the state health minister stands on a metal folding chair, directing foot traffic at a vaccination center. And the governor created a campaign to warn residents that if they don’t get vaccinations quickly, they will go to another state.

“Let’s show that we are the strong arm of Mexico, the one that does not crack before a picket and that is vaccinated to take care of its people,” Governor Jaime Bonilla tweeted, using the hashtag of his campaign, #QueNoSeLaLlevan.

But now that Baja California has proven its strength, the question is whether there will be enough vaccines for other people along the border and beyond.

