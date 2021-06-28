Mexico covid 19 today

In our country, deaths from covid-19 increased to 232 thousand 564 due to the occurrence of 43 deaths.

Most are concentrated in Mexico City, which reported 44,422 deaths. In second place is the State of Mexico with 28,072 deaths and Jalisco with 12,564.

Due to the report of 2 thousand 384 new infections, the accumulated confirmed cases increased to 2 million 505 thousand 792.

The Ministry of Health reported that the epidemic curve in the country stood at 11 percent with the registration of 35,016 active cases, of which the majority are registered in Mexico City, which reports 9,785 new infections. It is followed by Baja California Sur with 2,839 and in third place is Tabasco with 2,690.

So far, there are 1,990,610 people who have recovered from the disease.

At the national level, occupancy in general beds was 17 percent and in beds with a fan, 14 percent.

As of June 26, a total of 43 million 753 thousand 814 doses have been applied against the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which were administered to 30 million 009 thousand 547 people, which is equivalent to 33 percent of all adults in the country.

Currently, 18 million 863 thousand 087 people already have the complete vaccination scheme and 11 million 146 thousand 460 have a half scheme.

The entities with the highest number of vaccinated adults are Baja California, Mexico City, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

From December 23, 2020 to June 27 of this year, our country has received 51 million 961 thousand 165 vaccines against the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

jcp

News about covid-19: In Sonora 128 vaccinated have been infected and six died from covid-19