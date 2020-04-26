The Ministry of Finance and Public Credit (SHCP) reported that as of Friday, April 24, the country risk for Mexico stood at 719 basis points, which implied an increase of 63 units and two consecutive weeks upward.

Country risk, measured through the Global Emerging Market Bond Index (EMBI) by J.P. Morgan, It is an indicator that shows the capacity of an emerging country to meet its sovereign debt payments compared to that of the United States, which is considered zero risk.

In the case of Mexico, the Mexican dependency exposed, the indicator reports in the year an accumulated variation of 427 base points.

Similarly, in the same period, the country risk of Argentina, Brazil, Chile and Indonesia increased during the week that ended in 541, 70, nine and 11 basis points, reaching four thousand 37, 467, 305 and 355 units. , in that order.

In contrast, Turkey’s country risk contracted 47 basis points, to stand at 707 units, as measured by JP Morgan.

Cost of interest paid by Mexico in debt issues rises

The recent downgrades in the credit risk rating of the country’s debt by Fitch and Moody’s and the increased country risk, cause Mexico may have to pay higher interest on the debt placement in the last days.

Janneth Quiroz Zamora, deputy director of economic analysis of Monex Financial Group, explained in an interview that in the recent placement by $ 6 billion What did the Secretary of Finance In international markets, it had to pay an interest rate of 5.25%, on average, which is higher than the rate that was paid in January of 3.86%.

“This degradation in Mexico’s credit rating“Exactly what it would be reflecting is that the debt or loans that the country asks for have a higher risk and as there is more risk, they have to pay a higher return,” emphasized the economist.

Likewise, the conjuncture of the world economy, where it faces a pronounced economic slowdown, increases the risk of lending, which is whys countries that ask for financing must pay a higher rate of return.

“It is like when a person goes to request a loan from a bank, the institution does a study of their credit profile and the more risk they perceive, the higher the rate is asked“He exemplified.

In this case for Mexico, having lost a step in its credit rating, because what it is implicitly reflecting is that it is a country that has more risk.

So the placement of debt on Wednesday was at a higher rate, stressed Quiroz Zamora.

It should be noted that the issue was in high demand, which means that many participants wanted to lend to Mexico and this reflects the great liquidity worldwide, but also that investors consider that despite the downgrade, Mexico still has fundamental healthy.