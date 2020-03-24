Mexico could have a major league franchise, baseball becomes fashionable and marketing knows it

Bigstock image

Throughout its history, professional baseball in the United States (MLB) has made efforts to expand its brand outside the neighboring country of the north, Mexico, Puerto Rico, Canada, among other nations, have been territories in which the “king of sports ”has carried his show, in some cases intermittently, while in others the phenomenon led to franchises competing in this league.

In Mexico, the series between the San Diego Padres and the Los Angeles Dodgers will take place in the coming days. Monterrey will host a new attempt to bring the discipline closer to a country that in some localities is deeply rooted in the hot ball.

Rodrigo Fernández, director of MLB México, told Reporte Indigo, the efforts for the country to have a major league franchise, a process that, he acknowledges, will be in the long term, for which it is necessary to work hard as well as promote interest of the fans.

“It is complex, complicated that a franchise could reach national territory, but it is the dream of having a baseball team in Mexico, but there are a number of factors that have to be analyzed and situations that would have to be met. We are five or seven years away, in the best of scenarios to have this, we do not rule it out, “said the manager for the medium.

One of the jobs where the greatest efforts have been made is the digital field, Fernández pointed out that content and statistics of Mexican players are disseminated through social networks, in addition to activations in Mexico City. The office of the North American league has been in Mexico for three years, in principle it was observed that between 220 and 250 thousand Mexicans bought tickets to witness a game of the Major Leagues, during this year it is estimated that it will close with half a million compatriots who attend United States parks.

Likewise, within the activities of the MLB in Mexico, there are mainly activities in which children interact to learn the basics of the game, as well as participation in the Cyclotton of the country’s capital, delegational tours in which more 300 thousand people.

Similarly, the Home Run Derby has been organized in the Zócalo, in addition to Spring Training games in the Fray Nano and the World Classic, reports Indigo Report.

More Markets.

The MLB announced that the start of the season in 2019 will take place on March 20 and 21 in Tokyo, Japan, with the series between the Oakland Athletics and the Seattle Mariners, while days before, both franchises will have exhibition games. against local novenas. In an action that aims to open more markets, which although they already have a baseball history, are areas of opportunity for franchises to add new customers and sponsors.