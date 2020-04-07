MEXICO CITY (AP) – The Mexican government on Monday raised the number of coronavirus cases in the country to 2,439, with at least 125 dead, and insisted on its calls to stay home, while the northern state of Coahuila asked wear face masks at all times and increased road controls to take the temperature.

In addition, the health authorities urged respect for all health workers in the country, after in some points there were harassment and threats against doctors and nurses for fear that they would infect other citizens. Hugo López-Gatell, undersecretary of Health and official spokesperson for the pandemic, said that they were “isolated” cases but “all outrageous”, because they were acts against the professionals on which all of society depends today.

Last week, in a town in Morelos, a state south of the capital, protesters threatened to burn down a hospital if they received patients with the disease COVID-19, which is caused by the coronavirus.

López-Gatell did not say what events he was referring to, but he sent a forceful message “of indignation and demand that this not happen, it is totally punishable, punishable and will not be allowed.”

Meanwhile, private initiative continued to insist that the economic measures announced by President Andrés Manuel López Obrador this weekend to deal with the crisis are incomplete.

Manuel Molano, director of the Mexican Institute for Competitiveness, pointed out a lack of connection between the scope of the proposals and the size of the economic blow that Mexico will receive.

“The president is not understanding the magnitude of the crisis,” he said.

But despite criticism or actions from other countries, López Obrador insisted on the benefits of his proposals, which envisage expanding social programs and reinforcing government austerity measures, as well as avoiding expanding public debt.

On the other hand, to take advantage of all its health resources, Cuba will distribute drops of a homeopathic drug called Prevengho-Vir to the vulnerable population to fight the impact of COVID-19, island authorities reported Monday.

The substance puts the body in better conditions when faced with the virus, but it does not constitute a cure, said the island’s director of epidemiology, Francisco Durán.

“It allows to increase the body’s defenses against a certain disease … it does not exclude prevention measures. It does not prevent contagion, “he explained.

The news generated comments on social networks, including the confusion that it could mean some kind of vaccine.

“The worst thing is that there are already some older people (like my parents) thinking that this will make them immune to COVID-19 and they get upset if you try to make them see reason,” wrote a woman by the name of Helly Raven on her Twitter account.

Durán indicated that the product will not be sold in pharmacies, but will be distributed through family offices, the first level of the health system – universal and free – that exist in each block.

The island registers 341 infections and nine deaths.

For its part, the Guatemalan Foreign Ministry suspended most of the flights of deportees from the United States during the week.

The cancellation is due to the global alert by COVID-19 and the new provisions ordered by the government, including only receiving 25 migrants by plane with a certificate stating that they do not have symptoms of the disease and that the deportees reside only in the department of Guatemala, said Joaquín Samayoa, spokesman for the institution.

In Guatemala there are 67 cases and three deaths.

Chile, with 4,815 infected, from this week secretly handles its purchases of medical supplies, especially mechanical respirators, whose acquisition has unleashed a virtual war between countries on almost all continents.

“We have decided, given that a sort of war has been declared for respirators in the world with seizures, to handle this information in strict secrecy to precisely protect the arrival of this equipment in our country,” said the Minister of Health, Jaime Mañalich, when questioned about the arrival in the country of 500 fans donated by China.

Chile, with 344 new cases and 37 deaths, maintains 270 people connected to fans, of which 36 are in a “critical” state.

The Undersecretary of Health, Paula Daza, reported that “today we have 255 quotas for mechanical ventilation in the public network that can be used by any patient in the country.”

Panama reported 2,031 cases of COVID-19, with 55 deaths and 14 recovered.

The Ministry of Health specified that 112 cases were reported on the last day, the lowest number of new infected in the last six days.

For its part, the Ministry of Public Security reported that more than 6,600 people were detained in just over two weeks for failing to comply with social isolation measures, which have been tightened in recent days and only allow Panamanians to go out for three days. the week to buy food or medicine at a time that depends on the last number of your ID.

As for Bolivia, the cases increased in 11, reaching a total of 194 and 14 deaths from the disease. 80% are contagious locally, while the rest are imported.

The region of Santa Cruz, to the east, is the most productive area of ​​the country, and is the one that concentrates 100 of the infected people. The Secretary of Health of the Interior, Óscar Urenda, said that it is the department where there is expected to be a “flood of cases”.

Meanwhile in the country, the debate began to extend the total quarantine time, which began three weeks ago and is scheduled to last until April 15.

From Venezuela, the authorities announced that the number of infected people rose to 165.

There will be a curfew in the towns of San Antonio de Táchira and Ureña, close to the border with Colombia, which will take effect from 8 p.m. on Monday and until 10 a.m. the following day, said the Minister of Communication , Jorge Rodríguez, in a transmission from the state television. From Tuesday it will start at 4 in the afternoon.

The decision was agreed upon after the arrest of three alleged paramilitaries and an alleged mercenary who reportedly tried to enter more than a thousand Venezuelans who have returned to the country in the last few hours through the border state of Táchira, the minister said.

In the afternoon, the main union of the international air transport industry exposed the adverse impact that the almost total stoppage of activity in Latin America and the Caribbean will have as a result of the pandemic, and urged governments to implement measures to financial relief for the sector.

In a virtual conference with journalists in Panama, the vice president of the International Air Transport Association (IATA) for the Americas, Peter Cerdá, estimated a decrease in business revenues in the region in the order of $ 15 billion and a 41% drop in passenger demand this year compared to 2019.

“Very few companies have a box that can sustain a fully paid operation for more than six months,” said Cerdá, whose association represents around 290 airlines, 82% of global air traffic.

At night, Colombian President Iván Duque said that the mandatory quarantine scheduled until April 13 will be extended until April 27. He added that he spoke with his counterparts in Ecuador, Chile, Paraguay, Uruguay and with the Peruvian foreign minister to discuss issues. of common interest, such as getting more tests to detect the virus and medical supplies. They also spoke on economic issues.

So far there are 1,579 and 46 deaths in Colombia.

General Carlos Rodriguez, director of the Highway Police, said earlier that in two days more than 450 private vehicles were immobilized and their drivers fined $ 240 for not obeying the presidential order not to leave the cities and respect quarantine.

“They thought they were going on vacation and did not respect the norm … So far in the mandatory quarantine we have punished 5,700 drivers with money, although they indicate that they left the cities to isolate themselves from the virus in their farms or recreational houses “He added.

The Minister of Transport, Angela María Orozco, spoke about the mobilization of food.

“Colombians can rest easy, there is no shortage of food and for us the cargo transporters who fulfill the mission of carrying food on the roads of our country, they are heroes, as are the doctors, nurses, the public force”, added.

In Latin America and the Caribbean there are more than 31,100 infected and more than a thousand people have died from the coronavirus.

The pandemic has infected more than 1.3 million people and killed more than 73,900 worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins University Center for Systems Science and Engineering, which bases its data on reports from the governments and the health authorities of each country.

In most people, the new coronavirus causes mild or moderate symptoms that disappear in two to three weeks. But in some people, especially older adults and those with underlying health conditions, it can cause more serious illness and even death.