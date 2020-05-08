Chancellor Marcelo Ebrard revealed that Mexico contributed a million euros to enter research protocols to develop a vaccine against Covid-19. Read: AMLO: If a company goes bankrupt, businessmen assume, there will be no bailout

In a morning conference, together with President López Obrador, the Secretary of Foreign Relations reported that Mexico is one of the 12 countries in the world with the highest participation in study initiatives.

In the early hours of this Thursday and with the support of @SEDENAmx, #INSABI delivered 60 fans to CDMX, which are complemented by 100 previously assigned monitors, to reinforce hospital care for patients by # COVID19. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/3CnPvl5ZzF – Institute of Health for Well-Being (@INSABI_mx)

May 7, 2020

Some of the initiatives were derived from the United Nations resolution that was reached after the President’s participation in the G20, where he proposed guaranteeing universal access to medicines, medical equipment and a potential vaccine.

Read: IMSS: How To Get A Constancy Of Quoted Weeks

Read: They estimate losses of 5,291 million dollars in the airline sector

“This resolution was approved by 179 countries, making it the most widely supported resolution in the history of the United Nations,” Ebrard revealed.

“Derived from this and other global initiatives, they coincided, coinciding with the resolution that I have just discussed, a global global effort so that the research institutions that each country proposes can jointly work on the investigation of possible vaccines.”

Mexico invited researchers from UNAM, the National Institute of Nutrition and various public and private institutions to participate in three ongoing vaccine protocols that will enter phase one to be tested in clinical terms.

“The President asked us to celebrate the step so that we would not be late for these initiatives,” he said.

“I must say that in Mexico there are also various initiatives underway, we have to decide what to think and how we are going to participate.”

The official reported that Latin American and Caribbean countries were invited to participate in these initiatives.

“Obviously the largest investment is being made by private laboratories, those with the largest presence, a research infrastructure,” he said.

He also highlighted the participation of university institutions and research institutes.

“The objective is that the development of a vaccine can be reached as soon as possible, second, equally important, that it be of public access, that is, the primary agreement of this initiative is that the vaccine that is reached will be made available of all, “he said.

He also revealed that, in the field of private research, a laboratory in the United States that developed Remdesivir is working to access the drug.

.