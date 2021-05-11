Mexico consolidates itself as a crypto benchmark in LATAM after several advances

Mexico begins to position itself as a strong market for cryptocurrencies and the use of blockchain in the government sector in the region, favored by the mix of various economic, social, technological and regulatory factors. This has resulted in the consolidation of exchanges such as Bitso, the use and implementation of blockchain technology with governments, and the proposal of new projects such as several stablecoins recently.

Last week Mexico had three important announcements that show its growth and strength as a cryptocurrency ecosystem in Latin America and internationally.

The first was the announcement of the third investment and new valuation of the Bitso exchange, exceeding 2 trillion dollars with the purpose of consolidating its operations in Brazil in the following months.

The second and third announcements were the launch of two stablecoins referenced to the Mexican peso, the first Moneta Digital $ MMXN and the second PXO Token.

Remittances

The remittance market in Mexico is one of the main internationally, is the third corridor after China and India. Remittances in the country reached a historical monthly record in March when they totaled 4,151 million dollars, according to figures released by the Bank of Mexico, this is the highest number of remittances for a month since 1995.

Mexico’s expansion during 2020

In December 2020, BeInCrypto reported on the E-commerce increased significantly in Latin America, with an expected growth rate of 8.49%. In the case of Mexico, it represented the second largest market in the region, with digital goods growth of 37% and e-commerce penetration growing faster than in Brazil.

Mexico blockchain

This shows the signs of growth and consolidation of digital markets and the growth of new cryptocurrency exchange projects and the use of blockchain technology in various governments of the country.

Read more

This is in addition to projects for the use of blockchain technology for governments such as that of Querétaro that announced the proposal for a “Covid vaccination passport” with the use of blockchain technology. Additionally, the congress of Quintana Roo announced on March 2, 2021 the use of the Avalanche network for the digitization and certification of legislative documents.

Mexico is a very attractive crypto market in Latin America with more than 120 million inhabitants, with a mature Fintech Law that allows financial companies to operate in the digital world and a rapid adoption of cryptocurrency users.

