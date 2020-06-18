© Provided by Agencia .

Mexico, Dec 18 . .- The Government of Mexico described this Thursday as « historic » the decision of the United States Supreme Court to maintain the program of Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA), which protects from deportation some 650,000 undocumented youth.

« A landmark ruling by the US Supreme Court on DACA: ruled 5-4 against the end of the program, » deputy secretary for North America of the Mexican Foreign Ministry, Jesus Seade, said on Twitter.

The one who was negotiator of the trade agreement between Mexico, United States and Canada (T-MEC) celebrated that « the ‘dreamers’, heroes fighting on the front line versus COVID-19 and an essential part of the productive and social fabric of the United States, they will maintain their immigration status. «

« Unforgettable day. #DACA », concluded in the message.

The United States Supreme Court decided Thursday to keep the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program in favor of some 650,000 undocumented young people known as « dreamers », in an unexpected setback for US President Donald Trump. .

In an adjusted sentence, by 5 votes in favor and 4 against, the Supreme Court concluded that Trump did not follow the mechanisms established in the law when he interrupted in 2017 the DACA program, created in 2012 by former President Barack Obama and which has allowed to work or study thousands of undocumented immigrants who came to that country as children.

« The DHS (acronym for the Department of Homeland Security) decision to end DACA was arbitrary and capricious, » wrote Supreme Court President John Roberts, conservatively inclined, in an argument joined by the four progressive judges of the cut.

MEXICANS IN THE USA

According to figures from the Mexican Government, currently some 11.8 million Mexicans live outside the country, and the vast majority of these (97.2% or 11.3 million) reside in the United States.

Most Mexican migrants in the northern neighbor are concentrated in the states of California, Texas and Arizona.

8% have visas, 17% have dual citizenship, 27% are permanent residents and 48% are undocumented.

According to official data from the end of 2019, a total of 207,741 Mexicans were repatriated from the United States and Canada from December 2018, when Andrés Manuel López Obrador assumed the presidency, until November 2019.

.