Mexico confirms death of 17 migrants in Rio Grande

DRAFTING. The National Institute of Migration (INM) Mexico reported this Saturday that 17 migrants, including a minor, have died so far this year in the country from various causes.

INM officials “registered the death of 17 migrants between January 1 and April 12 of the current year, derived from accidents, drowning or falling off a railroad,” the institute said in a statement.

The deaths occurred on “the migration route” to USA, which crosses several states of the country, specified the institute.

Along the Rio Grande, which serves as a natural border between Mexico and the United States at some points along the 3,000-km-long dividing line, authorities recovered nine bodies.

“They could not overcome the force of the channel or the cold of the water in their attempt to reach US territory,” explained the INM.

Of these nine cases, eight were male, one of them a minor, and the remaining female.

«Six did not carry identification, and three carried documentation to determine that they were from Cuba, Venezuela and Honduras«, It aimed.

The INM did not give details of the rest of the deceased

To stop the flows of irregular migration reaching record numbers, Mexico has deployed some 12,000 agents of the National Guard, the INM and other institutions on its southern and northern borders.

In March alone, the INM detained 17,445 irregular migrants, of which 3,139 were minors traveling alone.

At the U.S.-Mexico border, more than 172,000 undocumented migrants were detained in March, an increase of 71% in one month and the highest level in 15 years.

