Mexico confirmed 405 coronavirus cases and five deaths in total

In Mexico the number of COVID-19 cases increased to 405 confirmed patients, reported the Ministry of Health (SSa). Furthermore, the figure of fatalities increased to five, one more than this Monday.

The fifth death was that of a woman, the first in the country, from Mexico City. Earlier, a Mexican man died in Peru from the same condition.

Further, there are 1,219 suspected cases and 2,161 negative cases. Of the total confirmed cases, 62% are men and 38% are women. 90% of these patients are ambulatory and 10% are hospitalized.

Among patients hospitalized for coronavirus, 7% are stable, 2% have recovered, 1% is serious and there are no intubated patients.

Among the deaths, 80% (four cases) are men and 20% (one case) are women. 60% were treated at the Mexican Social Security Institute (IMSS), 20% were treated in SSa facilities and the remaining 20% ​​were treated in private hospitals.

Hugo López Gatell, Undersecretary of Prevention and Health Promotion, had already declared earlier, and formally, that the country entered phase two of the three coronavirus contingency phases established by the health authorities and the General Directorate of Epidemiology.

The second phase is characterized by community dispersion: the cases in the country are hundreds, the outbreaks are community, and the transmission is of third generation and superior. This means that COVID-19 spreads among the population without the need to have made a trip abroad.

President Andrés Manuel López Obrador presented on Tuesday the measures that his government will adopt to face the coronavirus pandemic, in what he said is a new phase. “In addition to the medical antención plan, the Secretary of the Navy and the Secretary of Defense will act, with the Marine Plan, and with the plan DN III”, indicated the Mexican president.

For his part, José Rafael Ojeda Durán, Secretary of the Navy, announced that the Marine Plan to combat the coronavirus begins today, and they will be supporting when the Ministry of Health indicates it, he explained.

Plan DN III is an operational concept in its first phase of three, which are: preventive, relief and recovery. This plan contemplates using military hospitals, continue with the purchase and distribution of specialized drug equipment and the distribution of medical supplies.

Information in development