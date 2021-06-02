Mexico close to maintaining congressional supermajority: poll

EFE videos

López Obrador and his long shadow in the intermediate elections

Mexico City, Jun 1 (EFE) .- The president of Mexico, Andrés Manuel López Obrador, has become the protagonist of the midterm elections on June 6, setting the agenda, talking daily about the elections and boasting of a still robust popularity . Although his name does not appear on any of the ballots, the largest elections in the history of the country by number of positions carry the label “AMLO” left and right. On June 6, more than 93 million Mexicans are called to elect 500 federal deputies, 15 of 32 state governors, 30 local congresses and 1,900 city councils. For experts, this contest, which has already left dozens of politicians assassinated and countless accusations between candidates, will reveal the wear and tear of the Mexican president and his party, Movimiento Regeneración Nacional (Morena), today with an absolute majority in the Chamber of Deputies. WITHOUT COVERINGS Since he assumed power in December 2018, López Obrador started with his daily press conferences, the “morning ones.” Starting at 7:00 in the morning, the president presents his Government programs for about two hours, sets the agenda and gives his opinion on the hottest issues. This great exposure of the leader of the Executive has collided with the electoral ban that prevents him from promoting government action and supporting candidates or giving an opinion on the elections. Several parties have even denounced it to the Organization of American States (OAS). “Every morning from the National Palace, making use and abuse of public resources, it seems more like the campaign manager of Morena’s party than head of the Mexican state and here in our country that cannot be done, it is clearly prohibited,” said Marko Cortés. , leader of the conservative National Action Party (PAN), on May 16, after meeting with members of the OAS. But turning a deaf ear, the president has spoken almost daily about the elections. For example, he denounced the use of alleged cards pantry of some candidates in exchange for the vote. This issue is being investigated by the Attorney General’s Office in two leading candidates in Nuevo León, but when asked if he is behind the investigation, López Obrador raised the alarms even more: “¿¿ How can I not have to see? Of course we do (…) We cannot be complicit in the fraud. “SHOCK WITH THE ARBITRATOR Khemvirg Puente, a political scientist at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM), told Efe that the president has successfully managed to” use “different strategies “to be” a protagonist “in the elections. In April, López Obrador made the National Electoral Institute (INE) a target of his attacks after the body’s decision to cancel the candidacy of Félix Salgado Macedonio, accused of sexual abuse, and of Raúl Morón, Morena’s contender in Michoacán. “It’s about democracy and I’m going to always have an opinion on this,” López Obrador said at the time. Later, when he gave his opinion on the cards, he harshly accused Lorenzo Córdova, head of the INE. “He does not he is a democrat, he has already demonstrated it enough. “In an interview with Efe, Córdova recalled that the Constitution establishes the principle of” impartiality “for all public officials and acknowledged that the electoral law is very restrictive and has created a” co-operative system. complex, even motley “. If you have “a communication device that involves certain resources,” both federal and state, these “cannot be made available to a specific political cause,” he said. “The president has never in his political life been a man respectful of the law, neither as an opposition leader, nor as head of the Government of Mexico City (2000-2005), nor as president,” Puente added, in relation to the López Obrador’s accusations of fraud after losing the 2006 and 2012 presidential elections. ROBUST POPULARITY The president maintains a healthy approval rating, above 50% in all polls, despite the polarization it generates in certain areas and the harsh criticism it receives from the press. “The popularity of the president is difficult to automatically transfer to the same level of popularity or strength of his party,” Guillermo Valdés, managing partner of the GEA consulting firm, told Efe. Valdés, who coordinated a recent citizen opinion study prepared by GEA-ISA, indicated that López Obrador has an approval rating of more than 50% in his poll, while the intention to vote for Morena is 30%. This indicates an erosion of the ruling party in the midterm elections, but it is something that has already happened in previous elections. For Puente, this high level of popularity “surprises” after the failure of the pandemic management, since Mexico is the fourth nation in the world by absolute number of deaths. However, he attributes it to the closeness of López Obrador, far from past and “pharaonic” styles of governing. In this way, Puente concluded, “the agenda for the intermediate election is determined by the National Palace, in the morning, and this benefits López Obrador.” Martí Quintana (c) EFE Agency