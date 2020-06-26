The Head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, reported this Friday that the capital will transition to orange in the traffic light health alert, with which some economic activities will be reactivated, reason why he asked the population to be very responsible to avoid a large number of infections.

« We inform everyone that the health semaphore of the Ministry of Health, has put Mexico City already in orange traffic light« He said.

« We continue with the pandemic, but it is up to all of us to take care of ourselves, we have to continue living with this virus while there is no cure. The use of mask covers is mandatory, it is important, in addition to hand washing, healthy distance, it is a matter of responsibility of the citizenry and of the people who will reopen the businesses, among everything and everyone we have to take care of ourselves, « he said.

On Monday the 29th the retail trade will begin, on Tuesday the 30th they will open Businesses in the Historic Center partially. The street markets may reopen but with strict sanitary measures.

Shopping centers open on July 6 at 30%.

He warned that filling the hospital capacity greater than 65% would turn red again, closing shops again and temporarily.

Activities that will remain closed:

● Religious services

● Cinemas and theaters

● Recreational or recreational meetings are not allowed

● Galleries

● Concert halls

● Museums

● Amusement parks

● Corporate and offices of various services

● Government offices that do not pay attention to the public

● Educational services

● Casinos and bookmakers

● Skating rinks

● Bowling alleys, billiards

● Spas, steams, public baths

● Sports and artistic events with the public

● Party rooms, social events and congresses

● Gyms

● Canteens, bars, clubs, trajineras

There are already 25,529 dead in the country

The Health Secretary (Ssa) reported that so far, they have been registered in Mexico 202,901 confirmed cases accumulated and 25,060 deaths since the end of February, when the first positive was found.

The above means that tonight they showed up 6,104 more contagion cases as well as 736 more deaths in a 24 hour period.

In addition, at the national level there are 25,529 active confirmed cases, which represent the active epidemic in the country. There are 262,117 accumulated negative cases, 63,583 suspects, and a total of 528,621 people studied.

In this way, the epidemic curve Dear begins to show a decline, but this cannot be corroborated as a trend until a week or two from now, according to José Luis Alomy, general director of Epidemiology.

However, he stressed that so far, 116,862 Mexicans have expired COVID-19, which represents the 57% of the total confirmed cases and there is a Upward trend in that section.

Of the confirmed and suspected cases, the states with the highest incidence are the Mexico City, with 45,125; he Mexico state, with 32,017 and Tabasco, with 94,086. While the less affected They are Colima, with 459 and Zacatecas with 769.

Similarly, in the index of COVID-19 deaths, the mexican capital and the Mexico state top the list, with 5,079 and 4,936 respectively. Turn again Colima It is the least whipped entity with only 52 deaths and it follows Baja California Sur with 70.

According to the availability of general beds care of the IRAG Network, reported that there is a total of 27,342 general beds, of which 15,118 are free and 12,224 are already occupied (Four. Five%). As for the fan beds, of a total 9,201, there is 5,755 available and 3,446 occupied (37%).

The entities with the highest hospital occupation they are Mexico City (65%), State of Mexico (65%) and Sonora (59%). While the ones that have increased availability for critically ill patients that require intubation are Baja California Sur (87%), Chihuahua (86%) and Zacatecas (85%).

In this sense, José Luis Alomy indicated that the country is still under the epidemiological red light (maximum alert) in 15 states, including the capital.

The 17 states that are at an orange light They are Aguascalientes, Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chihuahua, Coahuila, Colima, Durango, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Nuevo León, Quintana Roo, San Luis Potosí, Tamaulipas, Yucatán and Zacatecas.

For his part, Ricardo Cortés, general director of Health Promotion, explained that the states of Zacatecas, Quintana Roo, Baja California Sur, Colima, Hidalgo, Aguascalientes, Veracruz, Michoacán, Chihuahua, Tamaulipas and Nuevo León recorded an increase in mobility in a comparison of the last 15 and 7 days, according to the location data provided by Google, Twitter and Facebook.

