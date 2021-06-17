MEXICO CITY. Unknown subjects executed this morning reporter Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera, on the Main Street of the community of Morro Mazatán, municipality of Santo Domingo Tehuantepec, Oaxaca.

OAXACA. Unknown subjects executed this morning reporter Gustavo Sánchez Cabrera, on Main Street in the community of Morro Mazatán, in the municipality of Santo Domingo Tehuantepec.

The Office of the Attorney General of the State of Oaxaca (FGEO), initiated the investigation folder, through the Regional Vice Prosecutor’s Office of the Isthmus and the Special Prosecutor’s Office in Investigations of Crimes of Social Transcendence.

The reporter died point blank, while his 15-year-old son was injured; the attack occurred when both were traveling aboard a motorcycle on a road that connects the towns of San Vicente and Morro Mazatán, the ministerial authority reported.

The journalist published on a regional police information portal, and in July last year he was the target of an attempt on his life, from which he managed to recover.

It is convenient to mention that just last June 1, the Undersecretariat of Human Rights, of the Ministry of the Interior, through the Protection Mechanism for Human Rights Defenders and Journalists, notified the government of Oaxaca, as well as the municipality of Tehuantepec to grant precautionary measures in favor of Sánchez Cabrera, considering he was at risk.

Likewise, the Mechanism Board also requested the company that provides the service to grant the leasing of an assistance button with a location application for an immediate reaction system, in favor of the beneficiary reporter.

* jci