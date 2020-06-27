With the transition from Mexico City to the orange light, restaurants, hotels, shopping malls and aesthetics will open

The Mexico City will reopen next July 1 restaurants and Hotels at 30 percent of capacity and on July 6 the malls, in one more step towards economic reopening after the closing decreed by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“On Wednesday, July 1, they will be able to open hotels at 30 percent of their capacity and restaurants, with strict (sanitary) measures,” explained the head of government of the capital this Friday, Claudia Sheinbaum, at a press conference.

He explained that restaurants that have terraces will be able to open at 40 percent of their capacity.

Business reopening in CDMX with orange traffic light. Screenshot

In addition, on July 2, the tianguis of the capital while on July 3 they will reopen the aesthetic with appointments and on July 6 the Department stores and shopping centers, also with limited capacity and hours.

Sheinbaum explained that churches, cinemas, theaters, museums, concert halls, gyms, bars, discos, schools, amusement parks, offices and event rooms will continue to be closed.

This new phase is due to a reopening system designed by the Federal Government and the capital, based on a epidemiological traffic light four colors (red, orange, yellow and green) that determines each week the activities that can be carried out.

“The Mexican government’s sanitary traffic light has set Mexico City for the next week as an orange traffic light. Even when we are at an orange traffic light, we are going to open gradually and with strict sanitary measures, “explained the head of government, who recalled that” the pandemic continues. “

The capital was to enter orange traffic light last week, but it was postponed because there was still not a sufficient reduction in hospitalized people.

This Friday, Sheinbaum assured that “in the last 15 days we can already see a decrease in hospitalized”.

He explained that the city experienced a peak on May 22 with 4,573 COVID-19 patients hospitalized, while today there are 3,908.

According to the latest data, the capital is the most affected area in the country by the pandemic, with 45,125 confirmed cases with diagnostic tests and 6,116 deaths.

Mexico on Thursday exceeded 25,000 deaths and 200,000 confirmed cases of COVID-19 as it seeks to revive its economy after the loss of more than a million formal jobs and criticism of the management of the crisis.

With information from .