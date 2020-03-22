Mexico City to close commercial premises to combat coronavirus

MEXICO CITY, Mar 22 (.) – The mayor of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, ordered to close, from Monday, the commercial premises of the populous city, such as cinemas, theaters, discotheques and churches, one of the harshest measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, an outbreak that has left 251 infected and two deceased in the country.

Until now, the Mexican capital and the federal government have only announced the suspension of school classes and recommended a social distancing, actions strongly criticized for being insufficient to slow the advance of the epidemic that has put China and Europe on edge. [nL1N2BE03B]

“We are seeking to create all the conditions so that with the maximum closure of activities we have the least economic damage to families,” Sheinbaum said Sunday at a press conference.

“If we closed absolutely everything it would have to be for 15 days, and it is not known what the after effect would be,” he added.

The closure measure also includes gyms, theaters and the almost 200 museums of the capital, a city of about 22 million inhabitants. The official, an ally of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, specified that, until further notice, the restaurants will continue to be open, but all public and private events of more than 50 people will be canceled.

Public transportation, such as the Mexico City subway, will continue to operate and its users -about 1.6 million a day- will have antibacterial gel available.

“If we take care of ourselves we are all going to get out of this situation as soon as possible,” he harangued.

Mexico City has reported 45 positive cases of coronavirus and one death, being the federal entity that accumulates the most cases in the country.