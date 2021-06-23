Mexico City returns to Yellow traffic light Starting next Monday after two weeks in Verde, the federal Ministry of Health reported this Friday.

🟢As of June 21, the following are GREEN traffic lights: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Coahuila, Chiapas, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/GCDsOPLMOp – Hugo López-Gatell Ramírez (@HLGatell) June 18, 2021

Hours before, the head of government, Claudia Sheinbaum, said that the capital of the country would remain two more weeks in the Green Traffic Light.

Mexico City opened economic activities and allowed the return to face-to-face classes as of June 7, after the June 6 electoral process.

In the weekly technical report, the Ministry of Health (SSa) announced that Mexico City is returning to Semáforo Amarillo along with other seven entities, between June 21 and July 4.

Campeche, Chihuahua, Colima, Nuevo León, Sinaloa, Tabasco, Tamaulipas, Veracruz and Yucatán, are also entities that remain in the Yellow Traffic Light.

While in Green Traffic Light remain: Aguascalientes, Baja California, Chiapas, Coahuila, Durango, State of Mexico, Guanajuato, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Jalisco, Michoacán, Morelos, Nayarit, Oaxaca, Puebla, Querétaro, San Luis Potosí, Tlaxcala and Zacatecas.

The Ssa detailed that in epidemiological week 22 there was a 14% increase in the number of positive cases Covid-19 estimates, compared to epidemiological week 21.

Differences with the federal government

In the morning, the Government of Mexico City announced that due to the behavior in the number of new cases, deaths and hospitalizations, the capital would remain two weeks in Green Traffic Light.

#EnVivo 🔴📹 We report on the situation of the COVID-19 pandemic in the City and the emerging service of @MetrobusCDMX from Tláhuac to Coyuya. https://t.co/q6HmnTO832 – Claudia Sheinbaum (@Claudiashein) June 18, 2021

In this regard, the general director of Digital Government of the Digital Agency for Public Innovation, Eduardo Clark, detailed that as of this Friday there are 642 people hospitalized for Covid-19.

Which means that in one week 27 new hospital admissions were added.

While in the Metropolitan Area of ​​the Valley of Mexico, this indicator added 33 people who were admitted to a hospital for complications associated with the virus.

Clark added that in the capital of the country there is a minimum average of 300 new cases daily, while for deaths the figure stands at 12 on a daily average.

Mexico City abides by the decision of the SSa

Mexico City returns to the Yellow Traffic Light, although that does not mean that there is a change in the economic openness announced by the local government, nor in the return to face-to-face classes already underway.

After the announcement of the SSa, the Government of Claudia Sheinbaum clarified that “it will continue, in full coordination and in accordance with the definition of the color of the Epidemiological Traffic Light defined by the Government of Mexico in terms of the applicable guidelines ”.

However, through an information card, the local government detailed that it will not suspend the economic opening process that it designed for the Green Traffic Light.

He noted that the records of new confirmed cases, deaths and hospitalizations, which correspond to the increase of one point in the global count of the Epidemiological Traffic Light, “does not yet require any additional restriction.”

Regarding the authorization to continue with the return to face-to-face classes, the Government pointed out that it corresponds to the Federal Educational Authority in Mexico City issue a posture.