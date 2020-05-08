May 7, 2020 | 6:23 pm

Mother’s Day will coincide this year with the peak of the spread of the coronavirus in Mexico, so authorities expect millions of citizens to follow the health recommendations and avoid kisses and hugs in favor of the distance necessary to contain the rates of contagion.

This holiday is one of the dates with the highest consumption in restaurants, and with the greatest circulation of vehicles with families. However, the virus has left more than 2,700 dead in Mexico, so the Government of Mexico City has proposed a different celebration.

“Don’t expose it, take care of it and don’t go to visit it,” Mayor Claudia Sheinbaum said Wednesday in a tweet with the hashtag #MUEVELAFECHA for July 10. The government of the capital announced for May 10 the virtual festival “De Corazón a corazón”, with a duration of 12 hours.

The city authorities also ordered the closure of the Jamaican market, the largest flower selling point in the region, and the capital’s cemeteries, to which the population often flocks.

Similar measures are taken throughout the country to avoid crowds.

Jaime Zamora, who works in a bank and lives in the State of Mexico, was not going out to eat outside because he lives with his mother, but he will not receive his sister’s family like every year. “I think he will stay at home, we will talk on the phone,” he told . on Thursday.

An aunt who lives closer will not attend the celebration either, although she had promised. “She lives alone and we have not seen her since the quarantine began (…) As she had a heart attack recently because she is more delicate, she is in the risk groups, and I do not know if it is correct,” she added.

The Confederation of National Chambers of Commerce, Services and Tourism assured that the commercial and services sector could stop receiving that day 36,000 million pesos, 80% of the economic spill from the previous year.