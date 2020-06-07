June 7, 2020 | 5:00 am

The fintech sector grew more than 90% in just two years, placing Mexico as a benchmark in the market, according to Legal Paradox, a legal firm specialized in fintech and blockchain.

In the country there are more than 640 entities active in the financial technology sector, which face new challenges every day and among the main ones is to comply with all the specifications required by regulators to reaffirm the security of the data and assets of its users. , according to the FinTech Tour map released by Legal Paradox.

Mexico City is the entity where the most companies are located in the sector, with a total of 443 companies, which represents 69.1% of the total nationwide.

The five states with the most companies in the sector are, in addition to Mexico City, Nuevo León (61), Jalisco (44), Querétaro (14) and the State of Mexico (11).

While Baja California Sur, Campeche, Chiapas, Coahuila, Michoacán, Nayarit and Tamaulipas are the entities with the fewest companies, as they only have one.

Chihuahua, Durango, Zacatecas, Guerrero, Hidalgo, Tlaxcala and Tabasco are states that do not have companies focused on financial technologies.

The segments with the most activity are: Lending (16.8%), FinTech Tools (14.35%), Wealth Management (12.17%) and Payments (9.83%)

While the segments with the least activity are Agrotech (0.31%), Proptech (0.47%), Remittances (1.41%), Mobile Tech (1.56%) and Capital Markets (1.87%).

How are the requests for new models?

The novel models or Sandbox appear in the year of 2018 as a chapter of the Fintech Law, in which the authorities foresee that innovations to financial services that today are not known in the Mexican market have an opportunity.

These are those ventures or projects that offer a financial service that in some way have a reserved financial activity, that is, that must be regulated and supervised by some authority such as the National Banking and Securities Commission, Banco de México or the Secretary of Making and Public Credit, according to Rubén Romero, coordinator of the Sandbox Challenge and co-founder of the Entrepreneur District

With this model, it is possible to obtain a temporary authorization that will allow you to offer financial services in a controlled environment to a limited number of clients and with less regulatory burden, explains LegalParadox.

However, since there are no authorization requests, for now, it was decided to follow the practice of other countries with the Sandbox Challenge, to spread the initiative of the regulatory Sandbox or test bench in Mexico.

It is a contest organized by the Embassy of the United Kingdom, Dai México and the Entrepreneurial District. The call will remain open until June 15.

Once the diffusion is given, it is intended that the first generation of novel models or at least of applicants for novel schemes will emerge.

said Rubén Romo

The first requests, starting from the contest, are expected to be made the following year.