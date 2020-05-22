The Government of Mexico City promoted the production of its own N95 masks – scarce in the local market – financing a joint project between the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM) and the company Atfil, to supply the medical personnel attending the pandemic, Official sources reported this Thursday (05.21.2020).

«It is a participation Government, academia and industry. The Government financed UNAM with 17.5 million pesos (about $ 760,000) to design, install and apply all its knowledge for production, “explained José Bernardo Rosas, general director of Development and Technological Innovation of the Ministry of Education and Science (SECTEI) of the capital.

In addition, the capital allied with the company Atfil, which specializes in producing air filters, because teams of medical professionals “strongly emphasized to us that there was a difficulty in finding and bringing the famous N95 (fluctuating price)”, Rosas said and clarified, during a visit to the factory located in the south of Mexico City, that the machinery necessary for production belongs to UNAM thanks to public financing, while “the company put the spaces into line and an investment of 14 million pesos (about 610,000 dollars) ».

Scarcity and price premium

The plant has a production capacity of up to 40,000 daily masks that are distributed exclusively to hospitals in the capital, although the authorities do not rule out supplying other health centers in the country given the shortage and the overpricing of regular providers, the source said. .

Production started this week due to the lack of medical equipment in several hospitals that treat the epidemic, which has left 56,594 confirmed cases and 6,090 deaths in the country, with the capital as one of the most affected areas. According to the Government, 149 health professionals have died in the midst of the crisis in the country and there are also several hundred infections.

Unlike cloth masks, the N95 is thicker and provides more protection. Mexico has agreements with the United States and China to buy specialized equipment. Despite this, there have been protests by health personnel claiming that they do not have enough protection material, and some even claim that they have had to buy out of pocket.

Mexico is one of the largest manufacturers of medical equipment in the world, with plants located mainly on the border with the United States, although production is basically destined for export.

This tripartite project materialized in just five weeks, said his co-director and academic from the UNAM engineering faculty, Alejandro Ramírez, something that was quite a challenge, especially “at a time when everything is closed.” He assured that he has been “like four weeks sleeping and working all day with a mask” to understand what it means to wear one and understand what improvements to make. Now, his next challenge will be to design at UNAM «a new generation of masks» of completely national manufacture, lighter and more tolerant to folding.

